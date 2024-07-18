GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atlee directed 10-minute film featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has revealed on his YouTube channel that a 10-minute animated short directed by Atlee was played as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai 

Published - July 18, 2024 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai: Film director Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on July 12, 2024.

Mumbai: Film director Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan purportedly provided the voiceover for a 10-minute animated short film directed by Atlee as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has revealed on his YouTube channel.

The problem with billionaire consumption

A clip has gone viral of Ranveer, who was one of several guests invited to the Ambani festivities in Mumbai, talking about the Atlee-directed film on his channel, The Beer Biceps. Ranveer says in the video that the ‘micro movie’ was played for guests on Day 2 of the wedding.

Atlee is known for directing the 2023 blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan as well as a trio of hit Tamil films featuring Vijay. His next production, Baby John, features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Nayanthara and Yash: South Indian personalities spotted at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were wedded on July 12 in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The lavish celebrations were attended by international figures like Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Khloe Kardashian, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and several others.

Eminent Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu in addition to prominent politicians, influencers and business leaders also marked their presence.

Related Topics

lifestyle and leisure / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.