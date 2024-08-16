At a creative crossroads: A unique exhibition in Delhi

For an artist, the studio is often a solitary space, a sanctuary for ideas to germinate and grow. But what happens when a group of artists are brought together to share this sacred ground? The Serendipity Arts Foundation’s residency program offers a glimpse into this unique experiment.

For three months, a diverse ensemble of artists converged to create a vibrant ecosystem of creativity. From the quiet contemplation of writer Saloni Jaiwal to the dynamic energy of choreographer Purnendra Meshram, the residency was a melting pot of artistic expression. As they shared their processes, inspirations, and challenges, a sense of camaraderie and mutual enrichment emerged.

“It was like getting a backstage pass into the minds of other artists,” says Saloni Jaiwal, the resident writer, “ Instead of just seeing finished works, we saw the raw energy and evolution of ideas.”

Selected by a jury comprising prominent figures such as researcher and filmmaker Gautam Pemmaraju, contemporary dancer Padmini Chettur, writer and curator Premjish Achari, and visual artist Prajakta Potnis, this year’s cohort began their creative journey on May 15.

The residency wasn’t about creating a unified theme, but about fostering a rich environment for individual expressions. The artists, while working on their own projects, inevitably found their work influenced by the creative energy around them. “If you really delve in and read between the lines, you will find how our works have been influenced by each other”, said Adheep Das, one of the resident artists.

The program’s culmination is a showcase of work-in-progress, offering a rare glimpse into the artist’s journey. It’s a chance to see beyond the polished final product and understand the creative process.

The artists in this year’s residency come from different backgrounds, each bringing a unique perspective to their work. Adheep Das, an engineer , explores the concept of transformation through his work, blending traditional charcoal animations with 3D digital spaces to create what he describes as “defaced versions of reality.”

Purnendra Meshram, a highly acclaimed contemporary artist, choreographer, and performer, presents Life-less-Life, a performance that blends dance and video projection to explore themes of identity and belonging. “I have made an installation, and a projection. And I will also be doing a dance performance on the theme of in-between spaces”, he said.

Sanghamitra, a neuroqueer interdisciplinary artist, uses a mix of unconventional materials, including period blood and hair, to create a multimedia installation and performance that critiques societal norms and challenges traditional notions of identity. Their work, “that which is left behind after exorcisms,” serves as a powerful protest against various forms of propaganda.

Shesadev Sagria delves into the intersections of body, disease, habitat, tools, and caste, proposing an alternative narrative through his exploration of knowledge systems and validation methods. His work is inspired by his visits to Delhi’s Tribal Museum and the Saagwala zamin in Ghaziabad, examining the act of turning soil into clods and the worlds unearthed by the earthworm.

Urna Sinha’s work focuses on the concept of territory in a constantly shifting world. Through mediums such as gouache, inkjet prints, and video installations, she explores the movement of the body through ephemeral terrains, creating speculative landscapes that navigate between memory, loss, and survival. “I am currently looking at burial grounds as a site where the body merges with land”, she says.

At Serendipity Arts Foundation, C-340, Chetna Marg, Defence Colony; Till August 23(Closed on August 15 and 18); 11am to 6pm

