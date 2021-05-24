‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids’ review: Eivor meets the Irish

24 May 2021 14:48 IST

We interrupt your normally-scheduled pillaging of 9th century England with an eventful trip to Ireland, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC — complete with Irish accents and battles with cultists

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a flawed but solid experience set in one of the most fascinating eras of human history. It is a worthy successor to the brilliance of both Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017) and Odyssey (2018). This is the third big game in the franchise’s new open-world role-playing game, with huge refinements on the mechanics and embracing the action RPG genre with a bit of its free-running roots.

Now gamers can dive into Wrath of the Druids, the saga’s massive new expansion set in Ireland.

No matter where you are in the game, Wrath of the Druids becomes instantly accessible when a stranger, Avar, shows up at your character Eivor Wolf-Kissed’s settlement, Ravensthorpe. He has a simple request: aid his cousin who is ruling in 9th Century Ireland, with a cultist problem, courtesy the Children of Danu.

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC Developer & Publisher: Ubisoft

Price: Approx. ₹1,999 (US$24.99) on all platforms.

Ireland is hauntingly beautiful, and frames the exceptional storyline for Wrath of the Druids. Which focuses a little more on politics this time, with the Children of Danu, a radical cult of druids and nobles desperately trying to preserve the dying-out pagan cultures, which are slowly being replaced by the rise of Christianity across the continent.

There is no real connection to the main Valhalla quest as does the Atlantis DLC (downloadable content) for Odyssey were connected. It does a good job of creating some intriguing characters and getting you heavily invested in Dark Age politics.

Irish talents

Sadly, the game-play of Wrath of the Druids sports no real variety with the same lacklustre fetch-or-kill quests. The druids provide some challenge with their magic (caused by a hallucinogenic gas) used on Eivor making them seem like they are casting deadly spells, elevating their enemy status. Tracking down the Children of Danu feels a bit like Odyssey’s Cult of Kosmos, which is a fun mechanic.

Screenshot of Eivor in Ireland in ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids’ DLC | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

As always, there is a lot of side content to enjoy such as new armour sets and weapons to new sets of legendary animals to take down. There is also a new trade-post system, letting you earn trade resources and increase Dublin’s renown. This earns you more loot and many of the cosmetic items and sets that mirror the incredible design of the druids.

Assassin’s Creed games have all been about immersing you into slices of history retold. Given Valhalla’s world design is the best in the series so far, the vast portion of Ireland you get to explore is predictably gorgeous. The topography seems the same as that of England’s at times; there are picturesque lakes amid vivid greenery, eerie forests, and landscapes dotted with standing stones. The druids especially are wonderfully designed with their grotesque antlers and dried tree branch appearances, somewhat reminiscent of the creatures in Perfect World’s 2019 game Remnant: From The Ashes.

World design of Ireland in ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids’ DLC | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Wrath of the Druids should take you about 20 hours off your main quest. While it is a nice large adventure, there is always a lingering feeling that it could have given us more time to meander through the world and unknown histories of the druids.

At its best, Wrath of the Druids is a good change of scenery, offering a good storyline and an inspiring setting. It carries a lot of Valhalla’s baggage with it which can get a bit tedious. That said, it's a decent expansion, especially if you crave more adventure with Eivor and friends. Plus, if you are a sucker for Irish accents, this is the DLC for you.