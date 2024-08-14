Three canvasses, each measuring six by five feet, are being filled with colours and figures in a makeshift studio in Thiruvananthapuram. All the three paintings are related to the life of Yashodhara, the wife of prince Siddarth, after he left her and their newborn son in search of enlightenment.

Artist and curator Anupama Ramachandran, Evelyn D’souza and Simi Ismail are part of a creative team that is bringing Yashodhara’s story to the stage.

“There is music, songs, story-telling and art to narrate the story of Yashodhara,” says Latha Kurien Rajeev, creative director of the show.

Yashodhara has inspired poets and writers. While he became the Buddha, Yashodara remained a single mother, bringing up their son Rahul. Hindi poet Mythili Sharan Gupt’s famous poem on Yashodhara is a sensitive take on her life.

Yashodhara has continued to be the muse of many creative people. A couple of years ago, Sandhya Syama, head of HR of an MNC in Technopark, narrated Yashodhara’s story for a Toastmaster’s programme.

Sandhya says she was always moved by the thought of the young princess and she wrote that in a jiffy. “It was what I felt about Yashodhara’s life and emotions.”

A year or so ago, she chanced upon a performance in Bengaluru that brought together music, story-telling and art on one platform. “It was captivating to watch and I wanted to do the same in Thiruvananthapuram.”

She connected with Anupama and discussed the idea of presenting her piece on Yashodhara in a different format.

Enthused by the idea, Anupama got Latha on board as creative director. Latha envisioned a recital, Do Naina Ek Kahani, which blended different forms of art to bring alive the performance.

“So, there is story-telling by Sandhya, art by the artists and songs and music by three talented musicians - Madhusree Narayan, Dev and Adithya. I have chosen songs in Malayalam, Hindi and one in Sindhi, which will mirror Yashodhara’s motions as her story is being read by Sandhya,” explains Latha.

Award-winning playback singer Madhusree says the songs chosen include evergreen numbers from films that will be rendered by the three musicians with Devanand SP on the guitar and Adithya SP on the keyboard as well.

“Even the title of the recital is a take on that popular number ‘Do Naina Ek Kahani’ (from Hindi movie Masoom),” says Madhusree, humming the melodious number.

For the performance, Sandhya read several papers online and spoke to a friend writing a book on Yashodhara.

“I did not stop with her life. I go on to talk about how her life finds resonance even in the lives of women today,” adds Sandhya.

Meanwhile the three artists are hard at work on their paintings. Anupama explains that they may not get the time to complete the paintings during the two-hour show. “So, during the recital, we will do the finishing touches to the works. After the show is over, we will auction the three paintings online and the money will be donated to Pallium India,” says Anupama.

The proceeds of the show will also be donated to Pallium India.

Do Naina Ek Kahani will be premiered at Ganesham Nataka Kalari at Thycaud, at 5pm on August 16. Tickets cost ₹1,000 for one. Contact: 8848585740