Yours in anticipation: Insta-gratification and the art of letter writing

09 February 2022 15:53 IST

How a letter-writing project sparked an outpouring of artistic expression

When was the last time you waited for a letter? Yet, there is something to be said for the thrill of anticipation and the creative responses it evokes.

Bengaluru-based Sandbox Collective paired 11 artists in the city in an attempt to ignite original ideas. Called the See-Saw project, it was conceptualised by Karen D’Mello along with Charulatha Dasappa, Suchaita Tennetia and Aakriti Chandervanshi.

“During the pandemic, we were looking at ways to collectively reflect on themes of identity and prejudice, people and communities. That was how we hit upon the idea of using snail mail as a means to develop a sense of collective reflection even while being apart,” says Karen D’Mello.

The team identified artists across various disciplines and paired them up anonymously for 11 weeks. They were given the option of choosing their noms de plume as their identities were kept concealed throughout the duration of this project.

“By concealing their names, we hoped to sidestep any preconceived notions the artists may have had. Every week, we would send them prompts — tactile objects or activities — to engage in, which were supposed to trigger their creativity. The prompts were open to interpretation and we hoped that if the artists used them as guidelines, it would stimulate creation within a framework.”

Participants would send their partners or ‘penpals’ whatever they had worked on via post. Facilitators would engage every week with uploaded versions of these creations during the exchange, which began in September and concluded in November. “The results were well-thought-out artistic responses to the same as it encouraged the artists to explore art forms apart from their areas of expertise. The focus was on the process rather than the form it took and we hoped it would mark the start of a conversation or an invitation to engage in similar projects,” says Karen.

Jeisi Amawasa (her psuedonym), a visual artist and lawyer, says: “What I really liked about this programme was the absence of an audience to interact with or perform for, at least in real time. The fact that I did not have to fit a particular aesthetic was liberating as it helped me move beyond my traditional forte of illustration, to using artistic forms such as collage or writing to express myself.”

For Jeisi, the most thought-provoking prompt was the one consisting of bread crumbs, red food colouring, faux fat and a recipe for blood fry. “It made me question if I was as progressive as I thought I was and if certain biases still lurked in me. Though they were fake, the prompts were modelled on objects I am not used to and it made me question my personal take on things. I realised we are all casteist or biased at some level and we need to make a conscious decision to unlearn those notions,”

The purpose of the prompts was to provoke thought — the participants did not have to use them as part of their responses. “I had no idea who I was interacting with and neither did they know who I was — it was a raw experience, communicating with a stranger on such diverse, intimate topics,” says Jeisi. The participants were paired with different artists after five weeks.

For collaborative theatre artiste Lavender Hippo (her pseudonym), who works in areas of gender identity, caste and sexuality, the experience was truly challenging as her skill set is an intangible one. “As an actor, this was the first time I was unable to see my audience and, in a way, it was appealing to work anonymously out of my comfort zone. The first prompt we received was sensory in nature — we were asked to take a walk and ascertain what we felt when faced with certain odours and why.

“I came up with ideas to interact with my pen pal since I wasn’t there physically. I sent them guessing games, a poem and a pen drive with audio and video files. Above all, I wrote to them — a medium I am not comfortable with. This entire project was an opportunity for me to explore ways to express myself.”

Among the replies she received, Lavender says the one sent during the second week when the prompts revolved around dating apps, struck a chord. “My pen pal sent me a ball made of strips of chart paper and each strip contained responses one typically saw on a dating site. You realise how superficial the entire process is and the fragile paper ball that could be so easily crushed was an apt indicator. At the same time, there was this realisation that we are all in this together. There are others whom I have not met who experience the same feelings of rejection or acceptance as I; it served as a powerful connect,” she adds.

Once the See-Saw project concluded, Sandbox Collective uploaded the completed works on their site with the names of the participating artists. However, the uploaded works still went under pen names. “We tend to believe the art circle is very close, so it was very surprising to see I didn’t know any of the artistes once our names went up on the site,” says Jeisi.

The See-Saw project is supported by Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore and can be viewed at https://www.sandboxcollective.org/see-saw