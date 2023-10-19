Women of Bangalore by Olympe Ramakrishnan bridges modernity and tradition

October 19, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

“I have always been fascinated by the women I have met in Bangalore; there is something remarkable about the way they balance both the modern and traditional ways of life,” says artist Olympe Ramakrishnan.

The French national who has made Bengaluru her home after her wedding, says most of her works are themed around femininity and identity. “However, right from the outset, I knew I wanted this project to be an installation,” she says, talking about Women of Bangalore.

Olympe says the series comprises 12 portraits of 11 different women (the twelfth being a self portrait), who according to her straddle tradition and modernity in their daily lives. “These images are modelled on women I know and each piece has been named after them. The 11 women I chose are women I know quite well — they are my neighbours and friends and what they all had in common was the way they kept their stance in a rapidly changing world.”

“They keep alive traditions and at the same time, keep up with the demands of everyday life. I have always been captivated by how this new generation balances both worlds; that has been the main topic of this project,” she adds.

Olympe who grew up in a family of artists, says her medium of choice has always been oils, with an occasional dab at acrylics. For this series, she created regular canvases using oil paints. “Then, I took photographs of them and had them printed on white silk panels which were the length of a sari. I wanted each piece to gently hang from the ceiling,” she says, adding that she had to enroll the services of an industrial sari printer for her work.

“This project took me roughly two years from start to finish; I spent approximately two months on each portrait for the research, sketching and painting.”

Though Olympe has created a set of canvases for this series, only the digital panels are on display. On the conclusion of its showing in the city, Women of Bangalore will be exhibited in France in January.

Olympe who is equally inspired by French and Indian artists says she tries to replicate their styles in her work. “I admire the works of Gaugin, Ingres and Redoute, Amrita Sher Gil and Mughal miniatures, as well as botanical art.”

Women of Bangalore by Olympe Ramakrishna will be on display at the Alliance Francaise of Bangalore till October 29. Entry free

