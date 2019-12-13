Communicate with art

How often we come across an art show where teenagers step aside to make way for their less-fortunate friends display art works. ‘Wishing With Art’ is a unique art show where students of Birla Open Minds International School in Kollur have come together to support the students of Zilla Parishad School, Bhanur to showcase their works at Daira Centre for Arts and Culture in Banjara Hills. The exhibition will include 40 artworks, a result of a community outreach programme of the Birla school.

Work done by a student | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Pratima Sinha, CEO of DSR Educational Society explains, “We wanted to our students to be part of a programme where they interact and get involved with other students.” Accompanied with their teachers Arup Kuity, Panjushree and Sangita Kiran, 40 students of Birla School took A4 sheets and a colour box to the Zilla Parishad School on two Saturdays for an art session. With ‘Celebration’ as a theme, the session included teaching them the basics, different mediums of art and the nuances of simple painting. Around 120 students from the Zilla Parishad school participated in this workshop. “Sometimes we see money and stationery being collected as donations and given to less-fortunate students. We have to understand that these children need more than just stationery. If we are able to communicate, encourage and involve them directly, we can build a connection and see a real change,” says Pratima, adding that her own student-turned-teachers also enjoyed the experience.

Visitors to Daira Art Gallery will see small chits displayed along with artworks put up the Zilla Parishad school students. “These chits will carry a wish by these students. Parents who like a painting can fulfil the wishes written on the chits, instead of paying cash for the painting,” says Mili Kataria of the Society.

(’Wishing With Art’ will be at Daira Centre for Arts and Culture from December 13 to 16 (Sunday holiday); inauguration on December 13 at 11 am.)