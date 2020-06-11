What made Ranjith consider TV Soaps?

June 11, 2020 11:50 IST

Relaxation in restrictions finds serials on Vijay TV up and about. ‘Senthoorappoove,’ for instance. A family drama with a liberal dose of romance, it has film actor Ranjith playing hero. Ranjith has featured in more than 100 films, including Pandavar Boomi , Bhishma and Nesam Puthusu . What made him consider TV soaps? “Well, I was thinking about it for some time and took the plunge because I liked the story and my character,” says Ranjith. Ranjith was producer for the film, Pasupathi Rasakkapalayam . He directed the movie, Bhishma besides producing the serial ‘Durga’ for Vijay TV. In the last mentioned, Priya Raman, his wife, played the main role. Small screen has its own advantages, according to him. “From landing an opportunity to finding the producer and theatres to exhibit not to mention piracy, feature films are full of challenges. Small screen and serials are more friendly and I’d reach the audience much faster by occupying their TV screens,” he expands.

The story of ‘Senthoorapoove’ revolves around Duraisingam, a widower with two little daughters, Kayal and Kani. Not planning to marry again, he ends up tying the knot with his daughter’s school teacher, despite a big age difference between them. “When the director came to me with the story, I immediately agreed to do the role,” says Ranjith.

Vijay TV is also airing their old serials, including ‘Pandian Stores,’ ‘Bharathi Kannamma, ‘Ayutha Ezhuthu,’ ‘Thenmozhi B.A, ‘Kaatrin Mozhi,’ and ‘Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar’ with new content.