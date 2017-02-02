‘We are ruining the reason to live’

Benoy K. Behl is a name to reckon with in the field of art, culture and history. His documentaries on varied subjects like sculptures, paintings, divine marriage and yoga have been screened at several prestigious forums around the world. His recent one “Indian Deities Worshipped In Japan”, was much appreciated. It makes the audience aware of worship of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Agni and Vayu by Japanese along with chanting of Sanskrit verses showing how small our world is. Likewise his films on yoga, “Yoga The Grace Within” and “Yoga: The Divinity of Grace” shed new light on much sought after traditional exercise. Photographs clicked by Behl too have been showcased across many cities like Hong Kong, Kyoto, Shanghai, New York, London and Tokyo and published in National Geographic.

Having shot to fame by clicking the famous Ajanta cave images in virtual zero light in 1991 with such clarity that art historians find them very handy to further their studies, he also finds place in the Limca Book of Records for the only person to document Buddhist heritage of 19 regions in 17 countries.

Behl arrives at 52 Janpath before time for the luncheon appointment making himself comfortable indoors in pleasant sunshine. “I usually like to reach early,” he says sipping green tea. Offering me some, he says, “I love this beverage and could not resist when the staff offered it.” The soothing warmth and hot tea made it an ideal combo.

Behl’s photos and films, seeped in art, culture and history create an aura around them as well as its creator. The impression one draws on meeting him is no different as this soft spoken and unassuming person makes you realise that his connection with these themes or subjects is not superficial.

Having made 138 documentaries his last being “Ramayana: A Shared Culture” dealing with 16 different styles of the epic in 10 different countries, Behl looks back at his career with a sense of satisfaction. The reason is not far to seek as he views his work as a way of life. “It is something we forget these days. The work we do is such a crucial part of our life since most of our time is spent working. So one should do something in which one can thoroughly lose oneself, something one is passionate and fond of.”

Going by this logic, Behl found documentary filmmaking and photography his true calling. “Both involve travelling and understanding things. Making documentaries and clicking pictures on art, culture and history has in turn drawn me to philosophy thereby, becoming my main pull.” Continuing in same vein, he adds, “Through all this I discovered something very wonderful and valuable to share with others which is science or art of life whosoever one may view it which enables to awaken the joy inside and peace within oneself.”

Sharing the details on “Ramayana” Behl reveals that it brings to fore how the great epic is part of daily life of people of Thailand, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia. “There could be a conversation just like the way we are having and one would say, ‘Now you are behaving like Vibhishan’. Ramayana characters are living characters for them. There are so many women named Sita. They may be Christians or Muslims but Ramayana is a living culture.”

With the tea over, the staff places the Louisiana cottage cheese. Preferring to start his meal with a vegetarian dish – usually his first preference – the director takes a bite. Finding it well prepared, he gives the presentation a close look. “Now this is art. It is something in you – the way you look and do things aesthetically and tastefully. The medium could be any from painting to sculpture to dance to theatre to cooking – yet the basic tenet – aesthetics – remains the same.”

In Behl’s vast repertoire of films one which stands for out for its subject is the “First Himalayan Car Rally”. He smiles and explains. “I was in early 20s and like all youngsters was very fond of cars and driving. It was a challenge. I stuck it out by not sleeping night after night, travelling to catch up with the rally resulting in being the only person as a writer, photographer and moviemaker when it ended at Narkanda.”

Working hard on the job comes naturally to Behl. Filming a series of 26 films on painting, he travelled with crew eight months across India and 14 other countries. “We spent one night at one place. Waking up at 3.30 a.m. we would keepmoving. Everything was charted out in advance. In fact, a booklet was printed with the entire schedule,” he reflects. Shooting in remote areas had its own hazards too. In Kinnaur, with the road swept away by heavy unseasonal snowfall, his team and he kept piling mud and stones to be able to make passage for the vehicle to pass.

It is not just natural disasters that Behl has confronted in his long career. In Afghanistan, he narrowly missed being killed. “Seeing Jama Masjid in Kabul I was taken aback by the grand structure and clicked a picture. The moment I pressed the button a gunman appeared from nowhereand started threatening me. Obviously knowing he is in command, he demanded the camera. I did not respond rather told him very softly that I had simply clicked a picture. Despite his continued aggressive posture, I did not budge nor lose my patience which took him aback allowing enough time for us to move on.” Likewise at Blue Mosque at Mazar-e-Sharif where he had gone for a photo shoot, a woman suddenly called him kafir. “That immediately got people to surround us from all sides. Fortunately, the escort guards moved my two lady colleagues and me to safety.” In Manipur, travelling at night when curfew was in place, his team was accosted by a gun-totting militant group. Is silence and passivity, the trick to get out of such situations? “It is just not that. I think our objective which is the interest of human beings, goodness and kindness is deeply embedded in our hearts, making our convictions unshakeable. And somewhere during the course of these very dangerous situations when anything could happen, this sense of purpose and mission sinks into the other person. So there is a certain moral integrity and strength involved in it. Once you have that, other things to tend come without difficulty.”

The nicely plated jidori roasted chicken cacciatore is laid out. Taking a break, Behl relishes every bite. Enjoying, he laments at the lack of availability of original and organic fruits and vegetables today. Recalling the grapes he had at Mazar-e-Sharif he says, “they were so good that usually I do not waste time eating while working. But that day I ate to my heart’s content. The only way to describe the grapes is temptation on earth,” he quips. He points out that the tomatoes of Nagaland and cucumbers in Uzbekistan are in the same league. “I remember that is how it tasted in my childhood. All that we have gained cannot compare with the food of the past we have lost. What are we doing if not ruining the reason to live.”

Behl always prefers traditional food offered locally on his visits. “It reflects certain patience, hard work and love unlike those quick to make stuff.” Thus he likes the Tamil Nadu thali offering different courses of rice with avial, vegetables, rasam, sambar and curd. “Ending it with bananas and a paan is great experience,” he exclaims. Similarly in Bengali cuisine, he enjoys the preparation by his life partner Sujata Chatterji. “She makes excellent shukto, shorshe bata sheem, baigun bhaja with Bengali khichdi, aloo posto, aloo karela fry and panch mishali tarkari,” he confides with a grin.

Does the master of camera wield culinary magic too? “No, but I want to. Part of my wish list, I want to learn how to make grilled vegetables with olive oil and lemon, balsamic vinegar, Himalayan and other herbs.” As of now he is devoted to his autobiography and a longer version of his film on yoga.