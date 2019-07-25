Wax sculptor Sunil Kandalloor brings Sunil’s Wax Museum

Wax sculptor Sunil Kandalloor brings Sunil’s Wax Museum

“Kabali da!” The dialogue pops up in my mind while standing next to a wax model of Rajinikanth at the newly-opened Sunil’s Wax Museum in the city. One can’t miss the swag and style of the superstar in Kabali . Seated next to him is Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally from his mega hit Lucifer.

Celebrities, politicians, freedom fighters, social reformers, sportspersons and newsmakers vie for attention at the museum opened by wax sculptor Sunil Kandalloor. There are 27 figures now and more are in the pipeline.

Sunil’s Wax Museum in Thiruvananthapuram

Sunil has been a wax sculptor for two decades now. “The wax figures of Carl Lewis and Fidel Castro that I saw in a magazine piqued my interest in working with wax. I learnt this on my own, by trial and error. If earlier it took me six months to complete a figure, now it takes not more than 25 days,” says the artist, a diploma-holder in fine arts.

A visitor with wax figures of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi on display at Sunil’s Wax Museum in Thiruvananthapuram

The work on a wax figure starts with taking accurate measurements of the person concerned, provided he or she permits. “The complexion, expression and colour of hair are important and so too are facial features such as shape and size of eyebrows and eyes, colour of the pupils, cheeks, nose, chin, jaw, forehead.... We use photographs and videos as well. If we can’t get the measurements, we rely on photographs or videos,” he says.

Creative process

Based on the measurements, a life-size clay model is made. It is then transferred to a mould, which can be of Plaster of Paris or fibre glass, depending on the posture of the figure. Hot paraffin wax is poured into the mould. “Powder colour is mixed with it so that the wax stays harder. Once the wax sets, we attach acrylic eyeballs, eye lashes, hair, facial hair and the like. Each hair strand is attached individually. It is difficult to make figures of individuals with beards as in the case of actor-dancer Prabhu Deva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sunil says.

Wax figure of Rajinikanth at Sunil’s Wax Museum in Thiruvananthapuram

The hair used is real, which he sources from his “regular donors” or beauty parlours. As for the costume, usually, his models themselves donate the dresses. However, things can go wrong even after a figure is completed. “You will get a complete picture only after fixing the hair, eyebrows, eyelashes or, in some cases, the moustache. “If there is a small mistake, I discard the figure and all the hard work goes down the drain,” he says. Each figure consists of six pieces that can be dismantled and reassembled within five minutes.

Fact file

While his first successful work was a bust of Lord Guruvayoorappan, which is kept at Devaswom Museum in Guruvayoor, his first live model was the late Chief Minister K Karunakaran. “EK Nayanar had also modelled for me. Before I completed his figure, he passed away,” says the 49-year-old.

The city museum will soon have figures of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma and actors Vijay and Sobhana. Plans are also on to make wax statues of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Mammootty. “My dream is to make figures based on 50 best works of Raja Ravi Varma. I am getting requests to add figures of Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan...,” he says with a chuckle.

Sunil is elated that he has been given permission to set up a museum near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. “My plan is to have separate sections representing the culture and lifestyle of different States of India,” he says.

Sunil Kandalloor taking the measurement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before making his wax statue

The museum, located opposite the parking ground near Attukal Shopping Complex, East Fort, is open from 8 am to 9 pm. Tickets cost ₹100 per person and is free for children below the age of five.

Contact: 9447341974