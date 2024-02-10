Watch | What’s unique about Hampi Art Labs?

February 10, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Hampi Art Labs is located around 30 km from Hampi in Karnataka. Hampi Art Labs comprises exhibition spaces, studios and apartments for the artists.

The art lab is an initiative of JSW Foundation. It was conceived by Sangita Jindal, the chairperson of the foundation.

The residency programme at HAL runs for three months. It allows the artists to dabble with multiple techniques and materials. They also get to interact with the local communities to incorporate those experiences into their works.

The facility currently has a ceramic studio as well as a printmaking studio. The first exhibition featuring works of artists including Ai Wei Wei and Andy Warhol among others was opened for the public on February 6th, and will be on till May 31st, 2024.

Under the programme the artists are also provided apartments to stay. The current programme which began in January 2024 hosts five resident artists. The HAL team aims to have four such residencies per year.

Built to be a global platform to promote artworks, The Hampi Art Labs promises to also support local artists from nearby regions.

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar