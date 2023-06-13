Watch | Inside the Cholamandal Artists’ Village

June 13, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

For more than half a century, Cholamandal Artists’ Village in Chennai has been a unique commune. The Cholamandal Artists’ Village is the cradle of the iconic Madras Art Movement, from the 1950s to ‘80s.

The Village is a 10-acre stretch by the sea that nurtured a vibrant creative community. It is home to a mighty banyan tree, as old as the commune itself.

Cholamandal began in 1966 with over 30 resident artists. While, some of the pioneers still have homes here, with land prices in the areas rising rapidly, many have sold their property or moved out.

Today, 40 residences are in this settlement. While the settlement undergoes changes, here’s a look into the lives of some of the iconic artists who still work there.

Reporting: Gowri S.

Script: Abhinaya Sriram

Videos and photos: Akhila Easwaran

Production: Shibu Narayan

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian