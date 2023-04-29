Watch | A tour of Kilimanoor Palace, the home of eminent artist Raja Ravi Varma

April 29, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Kilimanoor Palace near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was where eminent artist Raja Ravi Varma was born in 1848. The palace has a majestic archway entrance, built in the native architectural style of Kerala, with wide verandahs, courtyards and long corridors.

In a sunlit room, Raja Ravi Varma painted some of his masterpieces. At present, there are only prints of some of his famous paintings, a few photographs, a majestic portrait of the artist and a marble bust of his younger sister Mangala Bayi.

The Palace Trust has drawn up elaborate plans to celebrate his 175th birth anniversary on April 29. The Trust will unveil his unfinished painting of the Parsi Lady and a portrait of Thriketta Thirunal Uma Bayi Thampuratti.

Story: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Videos: Sreejith R. Kumar

Production: Richard Kujur