Visakhapatnam-based artist Neha Singh’s works represent a gamut of emotions

Visakhapatnam-based artist Neha Singh’s works are on display at an exhibition at Dys Art Gallery

Artist Neha Singh's works represent different stages of emotions — from fury to the final victory of the human mind over them. A fashion designer by qualification, Neha found her calling in art and decided to delve into the depths of this form of self expression. Over the past 10 years, her muses came in the form of divine beings, still life and landscapes in the initial years of her practice to her all-time favourite subject — dragons. In recent years, her works include themes such as the navrasas and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Visakhapatnam-based artist's works are currently on display at Dys Art Gallery at Siripuram. At the show, Neha has exhibited her works on three themes — dragon series, navrasa series and lockdown saga.

Explaining her dragon series, Neha says, "My very first muse was the majestic mythical creature, the dragon, and till date remains my ultimate source of inspiration." The artist explored the physical attributes of the dragon's body in intricate detail in three portraits of the famous dragon, Saphira, from the Eragon series of books by Christopher Paolini. "After exploring the physiological nature and the mental psyche of my beloved Saphira, I attempted to dissect her psychotic rage further and equate it to the human mind," she adds. Neha experimented with the technique of acrylic pouring and created a series of seven abstract compositions where the dragon became a metaphor for the rage within the human mind.

In the Navrasa series, Neha explores the world of emotions where she attempted to depict seven rasas through her works. “I have used a combination of direct as well as indirect portrayal for each rasa with an attempt to use them symbolically to either convey or evoke an emotion with a moral or social message attached to it,” she says. With an attempt to stay away from the conventional colour palette associated with each rasa, the artist has used other colours instead. Most of the artworks in this series are done using oil paints, and some in acrylics and mixed media.

During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, Neha spent her time in solitude reflecting on the circumstances and worked on the Lockdown Saga series. She started with two artworks in water colour as a tribute to COVID warriors. "The subsequent artworks are a reaffirmation of the fact that we need to stay home not just for ourselves, but for the entire planet and only if we unite and do this together, can we win the battle. Through my other two works in this series I have tried to convey that in order to flatten the curve we need to follow all possible precautions and strategies laid down for us," says Neha. The final artwork of the series is her attempt to keep the faith as well as the hope alive at the end of the seemingly endless tunnel.

Neha's works are on display at Dys Art Gallery till April 21 from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m.