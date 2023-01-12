Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam on January 21 and 22

January 12, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The inaugural edition of the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest is being organised by the LitLantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society on January 21 and 22 at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam. Planned for children between the ages of four to 14 years , the event will have four play performances, opening acts before each play and six workshops spread over two days. Professional theatre troupes Birds of a Feather from Delhi, Gillo Repertory Theatre from Mumbai and Spanish clown artiste Monica Santos will be performing at the fest. The performers will also be conducting workshops for children.

“The event will provide children and parents a chance to interact with the artistes and experience the stage performances while also understanding the various facets of stage productions through the workshops,” says Sandhya Venugopal Godey of LitLantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society.

The age limit for viewing the play Ghost of the Mountain has been specified to seven years and above and from four years and above for Adventures of Tara.

It is a ticketed event. A play ticket costs ₹150 and a workshop ticket costs ₹200. Tickets can be purchased at Tanishq showroom, VIP road. This event is being supported by Devi Sea Foods Ltd, Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd, Sandhya Marines Ltd. and CMR Shopping Mall and others. Detailed information of the event and the plays are available on www.litlantern.in and on their Facebook and Instagram page.

Those interested can call 9866628484, 9985122022 or 9849117400 or send an email to vjlfest@gmail.com.