Vivek Mathew chronicles Bengaluru with his Gaze of Silence show

February 13, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

There is something therapeutic about staring out a window. It is comforting and cathartic in equal measure — whether one is seated overlooking a busy street or in a train watching the world flash past. And while most of us would agree with RL Stevenson’s, “each a glimpse and gone forever” state of mind, Vivek Mathew has attempted to make those moments live on with his work.

The Bengaluru-based photographer who has been capturing life as he knows it through his lens for 18 years now, says the photographs in the Gaze of Silence series, “were shot through glass in different forms and places.”

“These photographs were taken at different locations such as bus stops and cafes,” says Vivek, adding that some were from the interiors of Bengaluru’s iconic Indian Coffee House on Church Street.

Captured over the past year, Vivek says the 24 images in this series, “have a very painterly feel”. “Shot through stained glass, window panes and glass sheet, and under varied light conditions, they give out a nostalgic feel. This is especially noticeable in the images taken during the rain — they have a ‘behind-the-glass’ vibe to them,” he adds.

Vivek who passed out of The Light and Life Academy in Ooty, covers a wide range of subjects such as architecture, nature and people, with his work. “I go with a blank mind when I step out with my camera to take pictures,” he says.

Much like most artists, Vivek too, does not title his work, as he believes each viewer should see these photographs as they would a work of art. “Since each person has a different point of view, they would interpret it in their own way. Why should I force my perspective on them by naming a piece? An image that evokes happiness in one, could cause gloom in another. It is always better for viewers to relate to a work from a personal place.”

The limited edition prints that are part of the Gaze of Silence series are on sale; other works by Vivek can be viewed at www.behance.net/vivekmathew.

Gaze of Silence, a solo exhibition by fine art photographer Vivek Mathew, will be on display at Reves Art Gallery, Jayanagar, till February 18.