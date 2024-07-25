Visakhapatnam’s Vizag Writers community offers a platform for writers to share, learn and grow

In the open lawns of a beachside hotel in the centre of Visakhapatnam, aspiring writers and poets shared the limelight onstage, to the encouragement of a packed house. At a cafe in Rushikonda, three newly-published authors shared their journey on how to bring books to life even as aspiring writers listened earnestly while jotting down notes. At a park in the city, a group of people worked on their notebooks at a silent writing session followed by another one on sharing their works with others.

These sessions by Vizag Writers, a community of writers, poets, and storytellers, is transforming the way creativity is expressed and is building a vibrant landscape for writers in the city. The group was founded by Neha Giduturi, who is working in the social development sector, in February this year and today, has over 100 aspiring writers with 30 active writers.

“Writers need to be heard; I emphasise a lot on listening. It is very underrated, we are never taught how to listen. If a writer feels acknowledged for his work and constructive feedback is given, I think that is the biggest support any writer can get,” says Neha.

Neha’s journey into the literary world began when as a 10-year-old, she would devour the works of Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murthy and the Harry Potter series and eventually started exploring other genres. “It was during college that I tried my hand at penning down my thoughts and started interacting with fellow writers from diverse backgrounds. I owe it to the community who fed me with varied perspectives and they are my inspiration,” says Neha, who writes free verse and spoken word poetry, focussing on life, emotions and at times social issues.

A safe space

It is with this idea of creating a safe space where writers can be heard that Neha formed the group earlier this year. Over the past six months, it has swelled into a community where one can find a diverse tapestry of voices, each weaving unique stories, poems and musings. Whether you are a seasoned writer or someone who delights in the magic of storytelling, there is a place for all among fellow literary enthusiasts

From thought-provoking discussions to inspiring readings, Vizag Writers community has been striving to foster an environment where ideas flow freely and creativity flourishes. “We carefully curate a sequence of events where we offer a space to grow together,” adds Neha. The sessions follow a format: open mic sessions that create an inclusive space for anyone to get into the writing world by listening to others; silent writing sessions where a writer chooses their space to write and are not in the battle against the creative blocks alone; peer-learning workshops which create an environment to learn from each other; and Rachana, a one-of-a-kind writer show in Andhra Pradesh, to encourage fellow artistes.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Vizag Writers is the sense of community it fosters. Writing can be a solitary pursuit, but within this group, one never feels alone. Members support each other through writer’s block, celebrate each other’s successes, and offer constructive criticism when needed.

For new members, the community provides a welcoming and inclusive environment where they can grow as writers and find their voice. For established writers, it’s a space to mentor others and develop their craft.

When Rashmi Bhavani, 20, joined Vizag Writers’ first event last March, she did not know what to expect. But her participation in the group’s next set of meetups opened the doors to a world of creativity and opportunities that brought her close to her passion for writing. “The sessions gave me confidence and exposure. At every session, we discuss each other’s works and understand the intent of the writer and his or her works and also get constructive criticisms to improve our content. For instance, at one of the sessions when I was narrating a piece of my writing, I got feedback on shorten the length of my content. This really helped me as a writer,” says Rashmi. A B.Tech graduate, Rashmi has been writing poems and short stories from her high school days and sees the group as an impetus to follow her passion.

Vizag Writers has a mix of members from diverse age groups and professions. In its previous meet-up, a class VIII student was among the group’s youngest participants who read out her short story.

Screenwriter and filmmaker Ravi Teja, who has been a part of the core team, feels that being a full-time writer, consistency in writing is important. “But you can’t simply sit down and write every day without motivation. Vizag Writers meet-ups have become that motivation for many writers like me. They provide a platform to write consistently, collaborate, and most importantly share our work with fellow writers. We meet twice a month to share our writings, leaving with some claps and some lessons,” says Ravi.

As Vizag Writers continues to grow, its impact on the local literary scene becomes significant. The group’s future plans include organising storytelling and poetry shows in various cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We look forward to collaborating with the literature departments of colleges in Andhra Pradesh and engaging with them to foster a vibrant writers’ community. Our aim is to write and learn, share and grow together,” sums up Neha.

The next event of Vizag Writers will be held at Wabi Sabi Art Cafe on July 28 from 5pm to 7pm.