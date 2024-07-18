Visakhapatnam artist Mrudula Kunatharaju’s paintings delve into feminine narratives

Artist Mrudula Kunatharaju’s recent works featuring captivating sets of watercolour paintings, delve into feminine narratives through a series of six evocative sepia-toned self-portraits and intimate portrayals of her surroundings.

The Visakhapatnam-based artist opened her studio to the public this week, offering a glimpse into her creative process and showcasing her latest body of work.

Mrudula’s work is deeply personal, with each piece offering a window into her soul.

The self-portraits go beyond representations of her physical form, each imbued with layers of meaning that reflect her identity and the struggles and triumphs as a woman.

“Perceiving or interpreting is not merely the purpose of art to me; it is a tool to transform silence into a voice of resistance. As an artist, I believe that art exists in my immediate surroundings. I aim to be present, perceiving these surroundings both from a personal and social standpoint, and interpreting them in my work,” says Mrudula.

In her current work, she focuses on self-portraits, landscapes, and architecture, also incorporating references to objects and images from the Middle Ages, anatomical interests and medieval illustrations. “Self-portraiture doesn’t just mean ‘this is what I look like’, but rather helps as a reflection on my experiences and demeanour. Drawing them freehand also helps understand the concept of identity,” adds Mrudula, who spent some time in Baroda after completing her post graduation in Fine Arts before returning to her hometown in Visakhapatnam.

One series features Mrudula’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance and an experimental take on how the female body goes through transformations during menstruation. A self portrait done on watercolour, a feminine body made from papier mache, a hand glove made from fibreglass and iron...the series reflects on the idea of a woman and her relation with her body. The medium of watercolour, known for its fluidity and ethereal quality, complements Mrudula’s themes.

A notable work of the artist is a 7x5 feet watercolour painting titled Finding My Place which depicts the idea of visible and invisible partitions between two sides. The sepia toning creates a sombre atmosphere and gives them a warm, soft experience, both dark and intense. “While the visuals in my work may make the viewer feel comfortable and engaged, I deliberately layer my pieces with images that confront truths about assessments, conditioning, ingrained patriarchy, and the myths surrounding an ideal home,” says Mrudula.

Her works find resonance in the universal themes of identity, self-expression, and the human experience, woven together to create an open-ended narrative.

The artist’s works will be displayed at Dhi Artspace in Hyderabad from July 20.

