Visakhapatnam artist Moka Vijay Kumar creates record with millet art

Visakhapatnam artist Moka Vijay Kumar has etched his name in the India Book of Records 2024 as an IBR Achiever (for exceptional and noteworthy feats). He bagged the title for making 50 paintings of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late APJ Abdul Kalam using millets. The certificate was issued earlier this month. Each portrait is a labour of love, requiring hours of research, sketching and meticulous brushwork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Kumar has been practising millet art for nearly three years and has so far created more than 300 art works using the grains. “Through my work, I want to create awareness about socially-relevant issues while also highlighting the nutritional benefits of millets,” he adds. The artist recently presented his painting to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

His millet artwork was showcased at the G20 summit in Visakhapatnam, Telangana, and Delhi, and was presented to agriculture ministers from 38 countries. One of his latest works addressing women’s safety and societal concerns following the recent tragedy in West Bengal has brought his art into a more impactful realm.

“I always wanted my art to be more than just faces; I want to tell stories, evoke emotions and make people think about the world around them,” says Vijay Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.