Visakhapatnam artist Moka Vijay Kumar creates record with millet art

Published - September 20, 2024 07:12 am IST

Visakhapatnam artist Moka Vijay Kumar has etched his name into the India Book of Records 2024 as an IBR Achiever (for exceptional and noteworthy feats). He bagged the title for making 50 paintings of famous personalities. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam artist Moka Vijay Kumar has etched his name in the India Book of Records 2024 as an IBR Achiever (for exceptional and noteworthy feats). He bagged the title for making 50 paintings of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late APJ Abdul Kalam using millets. The certificate was issued earlier this month. Each portrait is a labour of love, requiring hours of research, sketching and meticulous brushwork.

Vijay Kumar has been practising millet art for nearly three years and has so far created more than 300 art works using the grains. “Through my work, I want to create awareness about socially-relevant issues while also highlighting the nutritional benefits of millets,” he adds. The artist recently presented his painting to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

His millet artwork was showcased at the G20 summit in Visakhapatnam, Telangana, and Delhi, and was presented to agriculture ministers from 38 countries. One of his latest works addressing women’s safety and societal concerns following the recent tragedy in West Bengal has brought his art into a more impactful realm.

“I always wanted my art to be more than just faces; I want to tell stories, evoke emotions and make people think about the world around them,” says Vijay Kumar.

