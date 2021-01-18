Vibrant shots

18 January 2021 20:15 IST

Photographer Santosh Kumar’s works capture the myriad moods of life

The RKG Art and Culture Centre is holding an exhibition of the works of noted photographer Santosh Kumar at its gallery in New Delhi.

Curated by art critic Qazi M Raghib, the exhibition was inaugurated by Ambassador of Venezuela Coromoto Godoy Calderon.

Born at Meerut in the year 1935, Capt. (Retd.) Santosh Kumar was initiated to photography by his father Late Dr Mool Narayan Saxena at an early age of 15 and was presented a simple Kodak Folding Camera

Advertising

Advertising

He was deeply interested in Fine Arts and has certificates from Delhi College of Arts and Royal Drawing Society of England. “This training widened my outlook in the field of photography and I started doing it more seriously and scientifically,” he said.

In 1964, he came in connect with some of the senior photo artists of the country and also joined Camera Society of India and later the Foto Arte Group & Amateur Photographic Society and 35MM India

He said he had been influenced as well as received guidance from Padam Shri T. Kasinath as well as legendary photographer O. P Sharma.

The Venezuelan ambassador with Santosh Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In 1975, he joined as Photographic Officer in the Ministry of Defence. “As a professional, I have travelled far and wide throughout the country and also to many other countries such as Seychelles, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania Malaysia and Singapore. I also travelled to Sri Lanka with the IPKF before retirement in 1994,” he fondly recalled.

As a freelance photographer, he covered Republic Day Parades, Amarnath Yatra and shot Olympians and Test matches.

For his success in the field of photography as an exhibitor photography as well in the National and International Salons, he was awarded coveted International honour AIIPC in the year 1988

He is a founder member of India International Photographic Council which is the premier international photographic body in the entire eastern hemisphere.

The photographs displayed in the exhibition are a simple proof of his versatile and competent approach to a large number of subjects.

On till January 20 at RKG Art and Culure Centre, Dr C.V. Raman Road, New Friends Colony New Delhi.