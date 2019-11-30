Art

Valayapatti Trust festival opens on Dec. 19

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri   | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

more-in

Veterans and budding artistes to be honoured at the nine-day event

It is silver jubilee year for Valayapatti Kaashyap Naadhalaya Trust. The Margazhi music festival, organised in association with Guruvayurappan Asthika Samajam, Nangainallur, is dedicated to Madurai Somasundaram, whose centenary is being celebrated this year, and D. K. Pattammal. The nine-day festival will be inaugurated on December 19 at the Samajam premises by Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam.

The festival opens with mangalavadyam at 4 p.m. by Mannargudi MSK Sankaranarayanan and Mannargudi MSK Venkatesan in the company of Kongampattu A.V. Murugaian and Thollammoor M.Rajaraman (Thavil). This will be followed by Udayalur Kalyanaraman’s namasankirtanam. The series of concerts begins on December 20 with the vocal concert of Vijay Siva at 6.30 p.m.

The Trust is honouring several musicians. Those to be conferred titles at the inauguration are: Madurai Somu Memorial Award - Neyveli Santhanagopalan, D. K. Pattammal Memorial Award - Bombay Jayashri, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer Memorial Award - C.S. Sajeev, Flute Mali Memorial Award - R.Thiagarajan.

MSG Memorial Award - Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Nagaswaram Thiruvavaduthurai Memorial Award - Mannargudi MSK Sankaranarayanan and Mannargudi MSK Venkatesan, Valayapatti Award - Kongampattu AV Murugaian, Pazhani Subramania Pillai Memorial Award - Tiruvarur Vaidhyanathan, Ghatam Pazhani Krishna Iyer Memorial Award - V. Suresh and Ganjira Mayavaram Somu Memorial Award to Selva Ganesh

Carnatic vocalist Neyveli Santhanagopalan

Carnatic vocalist Neyveli Santhanagopalan   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

At the valedictory function, 6 p.m. onwards on December 27, the Balamurali Krishna Memorial Award will be given to Sriram Parasuram and Anuradha Sriram. Vijay Siva will receive the Nedunuri Memorial Award. Other awardees are: Musiri Subramania Iyer Memorial - T.K. Ramachandran, Kumbakonam Brahmasri Balubhagavathar Memorial Award - Cuddalore Gopi, Karukurichi Arunachalam Memorial Award - Mambalam MKS Natarajan, Violin Lalgudi Jayaraman Memorial Award - Narmadha, Flute N. Ramani Award - Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar, Violin Mridangam Murugaboopathy Memorial Award - Neyveli Narayanan, Ghatam Umayalpuram Kothandarama Iyer Memorial Award - Sukanya Ramgopal, Ganjira Harishankar Memorial Award - K.V. Gopalakrishnan.

Those chosen for the Valayapatti Kaashyap Child Artiste Awards are Swarathmika (vocal) and Bhargav Tumkur (violin). The Valayapatti Kaashyap Scholarship goes to Master P. Sivanesan (nagaswaram) and Master M.Kumarasamy (thavil). The winner of Namagiripettai Krishnan Special Award is Master Namagiripettai Gokulakrishnan

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Art
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 4:03:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/art/valayapatti-trust-festival-opens-on-dec-19/article30123390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY