Urban Sketchers Hyderabad: united style of sketchers

Imagine a group of people meeting up but not to talk or eat or take photos; but to sketch. This group sketches at their will and while doing so they also learn from each other. Urban Sketchers is one such group in the city, who are active in pursuing their hobby.

Pretty colours Crayon manufacturers, Edwin Binney and C. Harold Smith sold the first eight packs of Crayola crayons for five pennies. It included the same colors available in the eight-count box today: red, blue, yellow, green, violet, orange, black and brown

Urban Sketchers, one of the five regional chapters in the country is a part of the global chapter called Urban Sketchers. “We are an all-volunteer non profit dedicated to fostering a global community of artists who practice on-location drawing. Our mission is to raise the artistic, storytelling and educational value of on-location drawing, promoting its practice and connecting people around the world who draw on location where they live and travel,” says Faraaz Farshori, the regional admin of the group.

Sketch pals Urban sketchers Hyderabad is an active, open to all group. They sketch at as a group in and around the city capturing the mood and life aruond as it is

Origin story

The members of this group are all employed in their respective profession and meet to sketch the place of their interest. The Hyderabad chapter started in March this year and has about 500 active members. The birth of Urban sketchers is interesting. In 2007, a global community of urban sketchers began to form when Seattle-based journalist and illustrator Gabriel Campanario created an online forum ‘for all sketchers out there who love to draw the cities where they live and visit, from the window of their homes, from a cafe, at a park, standing by a street corner, always on location, not from photos or memory.’ A year later, Campanario invited a group of sketchers to share their drawings and storytelling in a blog, Urban Sketchers, where readers could ‘See the World, One Drawing at a Time.’

“The blog brought in the visibility and inspired drawing enthusiasts from all over to sketch. The group however follows a manifesto. Apart from drawing on location and capturing from direct observation, our drawings should tell the story of our surroundings, the places we live and where we travel. Any media is welcome and artists are truthful to the scenes they witness. These are some of the ‘written in stone’ rules,” says Faraaz. Apart from these, the sketches can be shared online and artists help each other to draw better.

The members feel, the group helps them identify their potential and encourages them to try new mediums and “our drawings are a record of time and place. This group has helped us break the secluded art scenario. Artist usually like to be secluded — painting in their studios and keeping to themselves. This group on the contrary is about inclusion. We have done some sketches as a group. Apart from sketching at the most popular heritage sites of the city, we have sketched at the famous F D Khan home at King Koti. It was a delight sketching the home with its heritage arches and building structure.”

But the group isn’t only about heritage. At times they also do live events and one of them happen to be a Zumba session. “We are open to all free of cost and the first event of 2018 will be at the Chowmallah palace on January 7,” says Faraaz.