Up above the ground so high

The Maximum City holds a plethora of secrets, swarming in between chaotic lanes, and quiet ones, in homes, and on the streets, above the ground, and beneath it. In 1932, British archaeologist, K.R.U. Todd, discovered a microlith — a small stone tool shaped by human hands thousands of years ago — in Backbay Reclamation. As the concrete jungle grows, layers of history are often piled underneath, lost in Mumbai clichés.

Robert Stephens, a Mumbai-based architect and archivist has been involved in the process of documenting urban India 10,000 feet above sea-level. He recently explored these secrets in a talk titled ‘Mumbai Microlith: Exploring Mumbai’s prehistoric past through Mumbai’s present.’ The Hindu caught-up with Stephens to learn more:

What are some of the key aspects that you have come across while researching the city’s microliths?

I have keenly followed the work of British archaeologist, K.R.U. Todd (1905 - 1949), through Bombay, in his search for prehistoric man. Todd’s research included exploring human settlements from prehistoric to modern times, with an array of speculations of the future. [We travel through] Colaba, Worli, Manori, Kandivali, and Deonar. The research has helped us discover the potential of ‘Bombay’ through the 20th century as it could have been, and of 21st century ‘Mumbai’, as it is likely to become.

Could you talk about the Mumbai microlith?

Prehistoric microliths are stone tools shaped by human hands, before the invention of writing. Todd, and others, discovered hundreds of microliths spread over dozens of sites through modern-day Mumbai – revealing patterns of life and preferences of sites for habitation thousands of years ago.

You are interested in revealing, ‘just how far we have not come’…

If the 1964 Development Plan of Bombay is ever realised, and if the recent report by Climate Central does indeed come to fruition (submerging a majority of Mumbai under the Arabian Sea by 2050), there is a strong likelihood that swarms of Mumbai's humanity will return to the same ground occupied by prehistoric man thousands of years ago.

Since you first began documenting Mumbai through aerial photographs in 2007, how do you think the landscape of the city has shifted?

I often unpack this line in my conversations: “As those on top erect pillars in Bombay's southern parts, the unprotected pedestrian gets screwed.”

When I first began documenting Mumbai through aerial photographs, the mill lands were yet to see the physical manifestation of self-serving development. Now, with oversized towers on dozens of mill lands nearing completion, the damage is nearly done. What makes these indurated urban landscapes even more painful is the fact that a holistic, pedestrian-friendly, city-serving plan was evolved by a Study Group led by Charles Correa in 1996.

My interest lies in Correa’s vision for the mill lands, located on the same ground where K.R.U. Todd tread decades earlier in search of our prehistoric beginnings.

