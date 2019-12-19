Unearthing beauties

Enter the world of fantastical, lesser-known flora and fauna of the Western Ghats in Nirupa Rao’s book, “Hidden Kingdom: Fantastical Plants of the Western Ghats”.

From Myristica swamps, tropical freshwater swamp forests to Sundew, a carnivorous plant, Neelakurinji, the flower that blossoms once every 12 years to the Elephant foot yam, Nirupa unearths some rare extant botanical treasures from the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. Her hand-painted illustrations present them in all their beauty and wilderness. The accompanying text by her sister Suniti Rao makes them even more fetching.

Nirupa is one of the few botanical illustrators we have in the country. For some time now, the Bengaluru-based artist has been consistently capturing the fragile ecology of the Western Ghats through her art, sharing her love and knowledge of nature with everyone. “There is a perception of plants as passive decorative beings. We don’t have the same eagerness around plants as we have for animals. I want to show that all plants and trees have very strong and individualistic identities,” expresses Nirupa.

Who wouldn’t be amazed by the antics of the Sundew, a carnivorous plant that ingeniously catches insects through its sticky hair and traps them in their tentacles protruding from its leaves? There are more incredible species that have made their way to the book like the spooky colourless Ghost Orchid, a parasitic plant or the Elephant Foot Yam that emits the smell of rotting flesh to attract pollinators but Nirupa’s favourite is Myristica Swamps. “It was one of the most difficult too. Firstly to reach these swamps walking in the interiors of the jungle was in itself a task. It was raining and we had to wade through waist-high water and be there for hours to study them,” recalls Nirupa. The artist has attempted to present an accurate depiction of the habitat. The natural light trickling through the closed canopy of the Myristica trees make the horizon glisten but look down to find the maze of aerial roots under the spell of relative darkness. A troop of descending lion-tailed macaques render it more realistic.

Since it is to educate people about a complex ecosystem, Nirupa says, she couldn’t take any creative liberty. The multiple visits to the Western Ghats along with her team that included her botanist cousin, Siddharth Machado, Prasenjeet Yadav, and her previous book “Pillars of Life Magnificent Trees of the Western Ghats” a collection of 30 native trees of the region, done in collaboration with Nature Conservation Foundation not only expanded her knowledge base, but also made her aware of the disturbed habitats, monoculture and old growth.

During the visits, Nirupa take pictures and also sketches on the spot in order to absorb the ambience to the fullest. “To get the details right, I would show the works to Siddharth for his feedback, but field trips were very crucial to this project,” says the artist about the book, funded by the National Geographic Young Explorer Grant awarded to her in 2016.

Nirupa also made the cover for Amitav Ghosh’s latest novel “Gun Island” and re-jacketed four of his older books.

The book will be formally launched at the Hyderabad Literature festival in January 2020, it will also be released at the National Geographic Symposium at Dumbarton Oaks in Washington DC. This year Nirupa even attended a programme at the Dumbarton Oaks Research Institute, that examined how human culture has affected plants and vice-versa. “I got to see some really old botanical illustrations and seeing all that I realised that botany always been so central to human culture. I saw how botanical illustrations could be applied to a modern context,” explains Nirupa.

(To order the book, please visit www.nirupa-rao.com)