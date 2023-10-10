Addicted to applause

October 10, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

Steven Harris, is a graphics designer from Bengaluru, now working in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old artist and graphic designer, who studied in Bengaluru and lived most of his life in Banashankari, says he dived into art at the age of two!

“I think my passion for art started when I learnt to hold a pencil,” says Steven on phone from Abu Dhabi. “I started replicating posters and images that I saw around me including book covers. Anything with colours fascinated me.”

When he was in third standard, Steven’s parents wanted him to pursue and upskill his art. “That is when I joined an art class and trained under Sheshadri Mokshagundam. He is my friend, philosopher and guide, not just for art but life as well. Many are not aware that he is the grandson of the late Sir M Vishveshwaraiah. He would teach art for free or charge a minimal fee for the classes.”

That is where Steven’s journey in art started. “I would visit his class straight after school, paint or draw and take his feedback,” recalls Steven, who has till date won over 155 medals, prizes and awards from at school, college and national level.

“It was an innate desire to excel and compete in art. A little push from my teachers and parents and I was hooked on participating in every competition. I am used to achieving things and winning applause so much that it has become an addiction for me now. The more I won, the more I wanted to compete. I wanted to be celebrated.”

Steven graduated from NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru) and has also represented India at WorldSkills Olympics Championship Special Edition 2022 for Graphic Design Technology and bagged the Medallion for Excellence Award at Switzerland.

Steven is also the winner of the silver medal for the country at Eurasia Skills Championship (Russia) and Medallion for Excellence at the Global Skills Challenge (Australia) and was felicitated with The Indian Achievers’ Young Genius Award at The 64th National Indian Achievers’ Awards & The 10th CSR Times Summit 2023, held at New Delhi on August 21, 2023. He currently works in UAE with the Emirates Team as a WorldSkills Expert/Trainer for the Emirates Skills Team.

His work has also found a word of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office. “I did a portrait of Narendra Modi and posted it on my social media. During the pandemic, my family urged me to send the portrait to the PMO as a gift and I did.”

The art work did not survive the journey and was returned to Steven shattered. “The artwork was completely destroyed and refused at the PMO. I gave up and felt dejected. A month later, I got a call from the PMO, saying they could not accept the painting as it was damaged and hence returned it . They also asked me to resend it. I jumped with joy and re-sent the portrait. Within a month, I got a letter from the PMO, appreciating my work.”

The proud moment for Steven, was quite unknown to larger public the art work and the letter of appreciation was made public by the PMO. “I was flooded with interviews and this became a huge gift for me from the PMO, which I treasure to this day.”

Steven has been featured in newspapers, TV, AIR and then was also felicitated by our ex-CM, Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhana Soudha and again at Kanteerava Stadium.

Though he has been in the field of art over a decade, he says he has had no exhibition nor has he sold any art work. “It sounds strange, but my parents did not want me to get into that aspect of art. They did not want me to make a business out of my passion, which has been great for me, as my art is not determined by me making money from it.”

He depends extensively on social media to help his works reach the crowd. Being a cinema buff, he says he recreates posters and portraits of celebrities, which, he says, has been appreciated by the actors on his social media platforms.

The artist says he got into graphics designs as opportunities were plenty. “I were only doing art, I would be forced to sell my art and hold exhibitions. That is not the case with graphic designs.”

