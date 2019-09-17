Canvases to reflect

At Emerging Palettes, an ongoing group exhibition at Shrishti Art Gallery in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum, the message by young artists is loud and clear. Canvases depict social issues and present the stark realities faced by women and farmers. This is the eleventh edition of the annual showcase of different strokes.

Prashant Anil Kuwar goes back to mythology to depict contemporary times. Hailing from Mumbai, the artist believes art is for change. “How can one not be moved by things happening around us?” he asks, pointing towards his work Sexmanthan. Inspired by the samudra manthan in which devas and asuras churn the ocean to extract the nectar of immortality, the work depicts how atrocities against women have been committed since the times of yore.

Two earthen pots on opposite sides of the canvas take the narrative forward. One pot in the shape of a womb is in a pitcher and is also part of the rituals followed during death. “A girl is killed even before she is born,” says the artist. The other pot is shaped like a kalash, used in wedding rituals. “Daughters are considered goddess Lakshmi; but the irony is we seek dowry even when we bring these Lakshmis home.”

Prashant, who has done a series on politics, also writes poetry and social media posts reflecting on current events. “The farmers’ death in Maharashtra is tragic but other issues get more prominence,” he says. Komal Mistri from Baroda reflects on her own life to speak about the balancing act done by most women. “Studying after marriage is difficult. One faces a lot of disagreements yet creates one’s own space,” she says. Moving to Baroda from Ahmedabad after her wedding was not easy for her; even tougher was balancing her professional and personal commitments as a young mother. Often, she would sit near the window of her studio to find strength and comfort. One of her works is of a brown-tinted canvas with a window slightly open to let the light in.

“It is a small ray of sunshine life telling me not worry about anything. Women have to take care of every corner in the house but there will always be that one corner which will give them strength,” says Komal.

Farming is the focus for young artist Manjunatha B from Shimoga, Karnataka. “Earlier, farmers were treated like gods but now we have relegated them to a corner,” he shares, quoting a Kannada proverb, ‘Naayi muttide madike’ meaning a pot touched by a dog is of no use. “We treat farmers the same way,” he laments.

Sitikanta Samantsinghar lives in Delhi but his heart is in his native place in Odisha. His grandfather Nrusingha Charan Samantsinghar was a freedom fighter who also fought for the rights of farmers in his village Banapur. Sitikanta has never seen his grandfather but has created artworks from what he has heard about him. One of his installations kept at the entrance tells the farmers’ tale. Small figurines created out of fibre cast have been arranged to depict farmers’ unity.

The other artists who participate in the show include Akash Mohanbhai Bhoya, David Malaker, Jayita Barai, Mausham Raj, Mohd Intiyaz, Rajdeep Das, Sarban Chowdhury and Suman Chandra.

Emerging Palettes is on view at Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills, till October 8.