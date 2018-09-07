Traditional with a twist

Almost 300 years ago, members of the nomadic Vaghari community of Gujarat, were barred from entering temples and religious institutions as they were deemed as ‘untouchables.’ Tackling this archaic practice, they resorted to making their own shrines with paintings called Mata Ni Pachedi (behind the Mother Goddess), which depicted a Mother Goddess at the centre, surrounded by deities and commoners paying their respects. Today, one such tribesmen, is Sanjay Manubhai Chitra, who belongs to one of the last families of devi pujaks (followers of the Mother Goddess) who is still carrying forward his family’s artistic traditions.

Inherited talent

Chitra is amongst 12 artists from Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan that are participating in the ongoing showcase, The Spirit of India. On display, is a range of different styles such as kalighat paintings, studio pottery, phad paintings, patachitra, and molela terracotta art to name a few. Preserving their stories in brushstrokes, weaves, and clay, the artists have consciously held onto their traditions and craft by nurturing their talents over the years. Much of what defines us is embedded in reams of childhood nostalgia.

For these 12 artists, its their traditional upbringing that has shaped their work. The show’s organiser, Anu Chowdhury-Sorabjee says that the artisans have used age-old artistic techniques through various mediums. “The artists have come together to showcase their intricate handmade crafts that have been passed down through generations,” says Chowdhury-Sorabjee.

An example of this is Chitra, who began painting when he was 15, under the tutelage of his father. Over the years he has transitioned from the more traditional palette of maroon and black made with oxidised iron and palm sugar, to dabble with turmeric, henna, and indigo, for a more vibrant effect. He has also been awarded with the Gujarat State Award in 1993, and a National Award in 2000 for his contribution to this elaborate art form. It’s a similar story for Padmashree S. Shakir Ali from Jaipur, who specialises in miniature Persian Mughal paintings and Islamic illustrations. Inspired by his grandfather, Syed Hamid Ali who was a court artist, and his father an art collector, Ali’s relationship with painting also began at the young age of 15. “Almost all of the artists have represented our country in exhibitions and shows internationally. They carry with them a reflection of personal as well as Indian history,” shares Chowdhury-Sorabjee. The 64-year-old Lado Bai Tahedh’s Bhil paintings have been showcased in France and the U.K. The Bhils are the second-largest tribal community in India, and their drawings are firmly rooted in spirituality and animism, and reflective of the flora and fauna in Madhya Pradesh.

A few of the artists have given their traditional art forms a twist, by adding contemporary styles. Rajasthani artist, Kalyan Joshi, who comes from a lineage of 14th century phad painters is one. While phad paintings are known to depict the lives of local folk heroes and demi-gods in Rajasthan, Joshi uses the five feet wide and 15 feet long canvas to often create his own stories. “It just reiterates the fact that these art forms are not dying, but very much coming to life,” emphasises Chowdhury-Sorabjee.

Spirit of India, starts from today until September 13 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.