To see, without being clouded

The relevance of the concept of ‘Ramarajya’ for good governance was deliberated at a seminar held recently at IIM, Bangalore. It was organised jointly by Tattvaloka, a monthly magazine of Hindu wisdom and Aatmalaya Academy of Dance. Drawing from Gandhian philosophy, Ramayan and the vedas, the aim of the seminar was to chart out a set of principles essential for an ideal State. For Ramarajya, a State that upholds Dharma (right action), the speakers felt the principle of Sathya (truth) was fundamental.

Thought provoking The panellists and danseuse Padmaja Suresh

Presenting the keynote address, management advisor, M.B. Athreya opined: “for ensuring good governance, the organs of the State -- legislature, executive and the judiciary -- must work together for which a common value system should be set in place.” Tattvaloka is holding a countrywide campaign in this regard, “as it our duty to re-establish dharma whenever it is disturbed,” he added.

Director of Aatmalaya Academy, Padmaja Suresh demonstrated the re-establishment of dharma through a short Bharatanatyam performance. After presenting a couple of shlokas on lord Vishnu, she depicted an incident from the Mahabharath where Krishna grants Kunti a boon. But Kunti, instead, requests Krishna to bless her with some difficulties so that there is no way that she forgets him. Padmaja Suresh ended the short presentation by depicting all the 10 avatars of Vishnu in interesting ways and left the stage as Kalki, the restorer of peace in Kaliyuga.

The performance showcased the power of sorrow and how that could lead to bhakti or the search for truth. And her portrayal of dashaavatara captured the fact that it is ‘truth’ that prevails in the end despite all difficulties that surface during one’s journey towards it and the restoration of this balance has always occurred in the history of this planet.

In a panel discussion that followed, Acharya Mahanidhi, Founder, Atavistic Pvt. Ltd. said: “Dharma emanates from the mind and therefore it is essential to focus on ‘manasika’ or the mental disposition.” According to Sharada Natarajan, President, Ramana Maharshi Centre for Learning, dharma is an all-inclusive love that Rama had for everyone, including the natural and the animal

For Jayaram S. Uparna, IIMB Young Faculty Research Chair, ‘Rama or the practice of dharma’ is a deeply internal process. In his opinion, to collectively arrive at a singular definition of dharma was quite an ambitious project. He asserted: “Merely reading out quotations from texts does not actually engage with the concept. In fact, it clouds our eyes from seeing the truth.”

For him the concept of dharma changes with respect to the space and time we live in. Describing the nature of demon today, vis-à-vis previous yugas, he explained: “If in satya yuga the demons were from outside the planet, in treta yuga they were in the same continent. In the dwapara yuga, the demons were none other than one’s own relatives and in kaliyuga the demons reside within us. “The demons today are all those voices that try to separate ‘us’ from ‘them’. So we first need to understand the concept of Rama in the current scenario, otherwise, the word ‘Rama’ offers a clear and explicit ‘other’ which often begets dangerous consequences,” he cautioned.

Warning against the politicisation of the concept, he mentioned: “this is not new, Chola kings in the 8th century AD had claimed themselves to be better than Rama, as they had conquered not just Lanka but other islands as well. This can be seen in the inscriptions of the period.”

He further stated that the vedas nowhere claim one definition of dharma as better over others and Jaimini clearly says: ‘introspection about the meaning of dharma itself is dharma.’ Therefore, “prescription of a certain code of dharma is against the letter and spirit of veda itself,” he added.

The seminar’s strength was in trying to map ethics from religious philosophy into politico-legal thought, and also have such a discussion in the secular space of the university. However, certain presentations posed the risk of reducing vedas and Hindu philosophy that inhabit multiple universes into one single space, which is to suit the dominant ideology of the ruling party.