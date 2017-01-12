To another realm

Artist Biswajit Panda recent art exhibition “Celestial Canvas” – a collection of canvases, drawings, installations and video works – at the Rabindra Bhavan Gallery in New Delhi transported the viewers to an otherworldly realm. The works depict an outburst of restless yet creative energy, sound and colour emerging from the darkness that envelopes all life and forms much like the Big Bang.

Talking about his recent body of works – 30 acrylic on canvas and over 200 drawings – the Orissa-born artist described them as “cathartic cleansing, a power house of positive energy that has culled itself out of vicissitudes and trying times.’’ The circular earth-shaped canvases, channel energy that resemble a cosmic dance, one where there is an interplay of dynamic and static divine energy flow, containing the eternal life forces. Both abstract and figurative works form his cosmic oeuvre. “The backdrop of the circular canvas is black, like the endless night and it is against the midnight black that streaks of red, brown and silver colour, run down the canvas – tracing their own path in a spontaneous cascade that breaks the monotone of the black,” explains the artist. Full of metaphysical imageries, his canvases exhibit this profusion of dripping colours and a flight of butterflies. Why butterflies? “They symbolise hope, change and resurrection in the Christian theology,’’ he replies.

His numerous line drawings of scissors and lock and key indicate a myriad hues of the worldly and the otherworldly symbolisms closely related to everyday life. His hanging installations of empty frames and mobile wheelchair speak of the loss of his wife and his personal pain and sufferings, since the entire exhibition is dedicated to her late wife and the trials and tribulations of the artist.

An alumnus of Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, Biswajit has trained under the renowned artist S.S. Kukkal.