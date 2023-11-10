DAG to unveil Thomas Daniell’s painting of Mahabalipuram

November 10, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

In 1786, English painter Thomas Daniell and his nephew William made their way from London to Calcutta. Their visit came two years after the introduction of the Pitt’s India Act, which allowed the British government to take on the political administration of India. It was a time when the English were hungry for information about the subcontinent, something the duo wanted to capitalise on.

They travelled the length and breadth of India — even through areas that were experiencing political turbulence, or outright war, like the south of India was facing at the time — to create topographically and historically accurate paintings. Now, one of their most successful canvases — a view of the bas relief by the Arabian Sea at Mahabalipuram — is returning home. Thomas’ work The Entrance to an Excavated Temple (originally titled The Entrance of an Excavated Hindoo Temple when exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1797) is being shown for the first time in India at DAG’s booth at Art Mumbai.

Mahabalipuram to London

The Daniells toured southern India in 1792, bringing with them over 40 servants, a palanquin each, horses and grooms, a bullock cart, tents, drawing tables, and bottles of Madeira wine. In November of that year, they reached Mahabalipuram. William, in his journals, described the sculpted cliff face as ‘a vast tablet, executed in very bold basso-relievo, representing various extravagant fictions of Hindoo fable’.

The painting was the first view of the seaside town to be publicly exhibited in Britain. The oil on canvas’ most recognisable subject is the Penance of Arjuna, the fantastical sculpture etched into the cliff face. “William talks about accuracy all the time. He was very critical of [fellow painter] William Hodges, who’d been to India before them. It’s with great glee that he says the view of Banaras done by Hodges is completely inaccurate, so ‘you need to rely on us to show you what it looks like’,” says Giles Tillotson, senior vice president of exhibitions, DAG. “But then the question is, what’s been filtered out? Because, obviously, their paintings present to modern eyes a very distinct English perception of India.” In Daniell’s paintings, the people and political situations in India were removed, giving Britishers an image of a splendorous, barely inhabited country.

‘A part of our legacy’

Despite colonial undertones, the painting is iconic. “Thomas Daniell recorded the topography of India like nobody else has done. And this was before the advent of photography. That makes it even more impressive,” says Pheroza Godrej, director of Cymroza Art Gallery and author of Scenic Splendours: India Through the Printed Image. “It’s a joy to see something like this in India. I couldn’t put a price on it.”

But, of course, it is possible to put a price on it. In 1840, it was sold for £3.5 pounds; 183 years later, at Christie’s New York, it fetched $1,071,000 (approx. ₹8.91 crore).

“Indian art, as we understand it, had its roots much earlier than the 18th century, but we in India have had very little opportunity to view any of it since it was taken away to Europe for exhibition there,” says Ashish Anand, CEO and MD at DAG. “I am, therefore, particularly delighted to bring back a rare treasure. Paintings such as this deserve to be seen and, increasingly, collected in this country as part of our legacy.”

