HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

This art exhibition at DakshinaChitra tells stories on environmental decay through a non-linear narrative

Artist Murali Sivaramakrishnan’s work forms narratives through fragmented yet deeply evocative pieces

September 21, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

Anjana Ramesh
The artist poses with his works

The artist poses with his works | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Environmental decay and degradation find expression in the Fragments of Earth and Life art exhibition at DakshinaChitra displaying Murali Sivaramakrishnan’s body of work. Each artwork is a subtle expression of the space that exists between earth and life. Murali emphasises that the degradation of the planet is a reality that looks us at the eye.

Each artwork is a subtle expression of the space that exists between earth and life.

Each artwork is a subtle expression of the space that exists between earth and life. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Previous works of the artist like Touch of Earth and Belonging to Earth have also used bold strokes and earthy tones to depict the earth’s active degradation. However, in this exhibit, the artist has focused on the interconnectedness of earth and life and “the synthesis of life forms”. “Earth is a living thing and what I try to represent is the animate nature of Earth”, he says.

The style of abstraction that Murali uses is Lyrical Abstraction — an abstract art movement which is lyrical in form but does not portray human emotions like agony and pain. Instead, looks beyond human individuality. The arrangement of the artworks at the Kadambari Art Gallery do not follow chronology — their non linearity allows spectators to begin viewing the exhibit from any end of the gallery. . T

The artist believes that in contemporary times there is a tendency to trivialise real world issues like climate change. Through his works, he attempts to boldly outline environmental issues and changing climatic patterns at the heart of precarious human experiences like flood, draught and famine. Each piece is open ended for visitors to form their own interpretations.

Murali Sivaramakrishnan, in addition to being a painter, is also a successful academic and has taught literature at Pondicherry University. . Over the years, the work of the artist has evolved from watercolour sketches to abstract paintings where his style yearns to evolve freely.

The exhibition is on till October 2 at the Kadambari Art Gallery in DakshinaChitra.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / arts (general) / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.