Sensation, an collection at Gallery Veda, challenges viewers to shut out pre-conceived notions on art

When you lie down, eyes shut tight, all you see are bizarre patterns. Some may make perfect sense, while others lend to confusion. Similarly, what might seem like a teddy bear-shaped cloud might look like two undefined blobs for others. Patterns are everywhere. Everything around us, even if it doesn’t conventionally seem like a pattern, has the ability to transform into one, in no time. Sensation, an exhibition featuring the works of eight city-based artists, curated by Ganesh Selvaraj, invites viewers to delve deep into the recesses of this idea — the transience and subjectivity of patterns.

Upon entering Gallery Veda, a large canvas with patterns draws viewers to its core — semi-circular panels, of various shades of blue, are meticulously arranged in a gradient, lending it an introspective quality. The work, by Saravanan Parasuraman, is strategically placed. The same cross section of the space, features works by all the eight artists, who are part of this display. In the same room, a cylindrical haystack stands, on which are careless strokes of ink — almost like an ink stain. Right above, the same pattern of the stain, is reiterated. This work by Sunil Kumar Sreekandan, made using charcoal and straw, is unusual, and talks about patterns that inevitably surround us. On yet another wall, spanning the length, is a panel divided in half, on which various shades of brown dominate, in stripes. This work by Kumaresan Selvaraj almost reminds one of a lion’s mane — the colours speak of a certain sense of majesty. In fact, his other works too, mainly done with glass on plywood, resonate similar ideas with striped patterns forming a major component.

One of Yuvaraj Velu’s sculptures | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Ink this

Gurunathan Govindan’s ink stain-ridden (drops of red too feature) cloth pieces arranged together, give one the illusion of looking at a cloudy sky. Patterns change on every second look. “Most often, people walk into an exhibition with preconceived knowledge, which dictates how to view the works,” says Ganesh, the curator, adding that the idea behind this show is to get viewers to interpret the works on their own. “It is totally up to you to derive meaning from these patterns. Which is also why we have made a conscious decision to leave each work untitled,” continues Ganesh. What the viewers sense is what forms the interpretation — in this way, the possibility of multiple interpretations is encouraged. “We tend to categorise everything from childhood. Here, we want them to discover what they find themselves attached to. And what they sense while looking at a piece without any baggage,” says the artist. This idea led to ‘Sensation’ for a title.

Artists Yuvan Bothysathuvar and Yuvaraj Velu have worked on metal for this particular display. The artists have found unusual ways of portraying what attracts them through this media. Yuvan, for instance, has on display an iron sheet (similar to an asbestos sheet with protrusions), with non-uniform rusty patches that run through it, lending the piece an abstract quality. Similarly, another work of his, a cross-section of a rusty brown iron grid, with a three-dimensional quality, is very satisfying to observe. Yuvaraj’s sculptures on the other hand, express overtly through the different motifs that feature — for instance, from a fully formed face of metal, emanate many branches with metal keys smouldered in. This work is one, in a series of three.

However, Aneesh KR’s series of photographs strikes a different chord altogether. Snapshots of life in the streets — collated from locations all over — are accompanied by a video component that weaves these very shots into a narrative. The pictures are in monochrome; the video on the other hand, projects an eerie quality, through its hazy characters fading in and out. “We assume that life in the streets works in a certain way. These pictures and video subvert this very notion,” concludes Ganesh.

Sensation will be on display at Gallery Veda, Nungambakkam till November 18. The gallery is closed on Tuesdays.