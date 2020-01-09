There is an increase in art workshops in Bengaluru

Art is an antidote to modern living. As our lives get hectic the need to unwind and engage with an uplifting activity has become a necessity. Bengaluru, the IT Capital, has working professionals yearning to explore their creativity. Hence, it comes as no surprise that over the years, spaces have mushroomed across the city that offer workshops enabling people to express themselves through art.

Take the Hobby Place, for example. Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Langford Town, The Hobby Place, since its inception in June 2019, has conducted workshops on painting and pottery. It also offers art workshops for learners and professionals. Savitha Ranga, founder of The Hobby Place, says: “We have workshops throughout the week. On weekdays, housewives frequent our space, while on weekends working professionals and children come. At the workshops, you can make your own work of art, customise it and take it home. Anyone can walk in between 9 am and 7 pm, the only requirement is to call ahead of time.”

Bloom and Grow, in Koramangala, was started in 2013 by Pooja Kachroo and Carol Pinto. Their aim was to have a space where individuals could explore their creativity. Today, they conduct workshops from resin art and shibori to batik and pyro art. “At the time we started Bloom and Grow, there were no spaces where adults could explore their creativity. So we decided to focus on workshops for adults,” says Carol, adding: “These days we have tied up with corporates.”

The Living Walls, set up by Sridhar Upadhyay in July 2018, is yet another space that offers workshops where you can make your own works of art, under the guidance of an artist and take the finished product back home. “I started The Living Walls because I am passionate about art. After working 20 years in the corporate sector, I was not enjoying it any more. Art is an important part of our lives, from the way we dress to the way we decorate our homes—every aspect of our lives is governed by art. With art workshops we seek to balance both our artistic and logical sides.”

Sridhar says they work with 20 to 30 artists. “In these workshops, we teach 15 to 20 different art styles, such as oil, watercolours, glass, clay modelling, clay caricatures, pencil sketching. We now conduct workshops almost everyday, in batches from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.” He adds that working professionals, children keen on learning art, and senior citizens attend these workshops. “We have people between the age of five and 85 attend our workshops.”

Though The Living Walls is located in Kumaraswamy Layout, they partner with different groups in HSR layout and Koramangala, to conduct workshops. “We have partnered with corporates and we had recently completed a workshop with Amazon for employee engagement,” says Sridhar.

Zee5 Loft, though a restaurant, has been conducting several exciting art events, from a palette knife painting party to canvas painting of Frida Kahlo. Sabin Kumar, Assistant Brand Manager, Zee5 loft, says: “We started art workshops last year as we did not want people to come in for just the ambience and food. We started getting artists on board and they conducted workshops over the weekend. There is a lot of variety — charcoal to glass painting. It has now become a hub for artists. One outlet is in Koramangala, HSR and one in Kammanhalli. Our target audience is people aged from 21 to 45-50.”

With art events being conducted frequently at Cubbon Park, more and more people are taking to art to express their creative side.