The #Weekender series for book lovers

Penguin Random House India, Landmark bookstore and Westside have partnered to launch the #Weekender campaign. This campaign will feature series of Facebook live sessions popular Indian authors every Sunday, starting on April 26 with author Durjoy Datta going live on the social media pages of Landmark bookstore, Westside and Penguin.

Through the course of the campaign, Penguin authors will talk about their books and read aloud from their recent works. Viewers will also be able to ask questions to the authors and get to know more of what they have planned in the days to come.