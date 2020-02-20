The triumph of a woman

“Djyrybyna: The Warrior Woman” in Russian presented by the Olonkho Theatre at the Kamani Auditorium as a part of 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav was a spectacular musical that mesmerised the audience. Transcending the language barrier, it is about thrilling music, heroic confrontations and assertion of human world over the world of evil spirits.

Based on the ancient Yakut legend, it is one of the finest productions of Olonkho Theatre which explores multi genre theatrical culture aiming at “preserving the mythology and ethical and aesthetical principles of Yakut people (of Russia)”. Written by Prokopiy Yadrikhinsky Bedjeele it moves around Djyrybyna, the warrior woman, who is young and beautiful. She is to marry a would be hero of the people, who is taken away by evil forces, the inhabitants of lower world by force. The human world is in turmoil.

The disappearance of the would be hero of the people sets off a chain of violent conflicts. Great fighter as she is, Djyrybyna wages war against the evil forces. After a great deal of heroic battle, the warrior woman inflicts defeat on evil forces. But this is not the end of a struggle. The dwellers of the upper world who are ancestors and good spirits stand in her way of liberating would be hero and her bridegroom.

Director Matrena Kornilova has elevated the legend to a piece of superb theatrical artistry. A straight forward narrative with happy ending is given an epic dimension which unfolds with dramatic sweep. The director's genius lies in the way she harmonised various theatrical devices into an artistic whole. The set design by Ekaterina Shaposhnikova transforms the acting space into a vast canvas where the inhabitants of three worlds and the woman warrior are locked into a fierce battle that gives the characters a larger than life dimension.

Large ropes, hanging vertically, impart a mysterious aura to the ambiance and are frequently used as characters. The main characters enter from the centre of stage standing on a raised platform.

Maria Tatarina's costumes greatly contribute to manifest characters a distinct class and social traits. Costumes of the warrior and the one used by the Chief of the evil forces deserve special mention. The costumes used by the humans, living in the middle world, are different from those of ancestors and good spirits who live in the upper world. The characters of upper world wear kimonos with a variety of headgears to indicate their ranks in social heirarchy.

One of the highlights of the production is the way performers sing, revealing the power of timbre, colours and emotional intensity. Orchestra is handled by a lone lady artist, softly playing a variety of instruments. Whenever the performers sing, the orchestra hardly accompanies them. In the sequences of heroic battles, diverse instruments are brilliantly played to heighten the dramatic impact of the scene. In romantic scenes, tender musical touch is given. The choreography and lighting effects impart the production an aura of magic.

The complex combination of action, music and colours offer breathtaking visual imagery. The play unfolds by a narrator in the costume of an elder Yakut. Though the production celebrates victory of a young woman, in a subtle way, it illustrates human world is richer, livelier and fulfilling than the upper and lower worlds.

Dressed as a valiant fighter, Lena Olemova gives a memorable performance. There are moments she is subjected to defeat but with her indomitable courage and help of friends, she rises to the top. The ensemble provides solid support.