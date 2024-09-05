The launch Sri Heramba — Lines of Universal Symphony, a solo show — also a book — of line drawings by Ram Prathap Kalipatnapu coincides with the Vinayaka Chavithi festival on September 7. Ganesha is the theme at Eshwaraiah Art Gallery in Madhura Nagar, Hyderabad imbuing the gallery with a festive spirit. The 108 line drawings represent Ganesha’s ashtotharanamas (108 names) and depict the significance of the elephant-headed deity’s 32 incarnations, informs gallery founder M Sanjay Kumar.

Mythological storytelling

“Every incarnation of Ganesha offers a window into the divine essence; from the fierce and powerful Ucchishta Ganapati to the jovial and innocent Bala Ganapati,” says artist Ram Prathap.

The many forms of Lord Ganesha.

The artist used a Rotring pen on on Canson sheets 300gsm (grams per square metre) to draw Ganesha’s forms. The idea is to engage art lovers, especially the younger generation, with mythological stories. “Art is a good way to introduce children to mythology and cultural stories.” Different related anecdotes – Parvathi moulding Ganesha from turmeric paste, significance of Heramba (five-headed Ganesha as a protector), His abhishekam to Lord Shiva, Bala Ganapathi, Ganesha reading the Rudra mantram, playing a flute and veena, with brother Subrahmanya Swamy, riding Mushikasura (mouse) and doing giri pradakshina (a 14-kilometre pilgrimage walk) around Arunachala hill in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu create an emotional connection.

Interest towards art

Born in Murapaka village of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, Ram’s interest to art was organic. While his grandfather used to draw with the ink of karakkaya (inknut, a small dried fruit), Ram’s father was a nail artist, “Passion for art and culture was celebrated in my family,” says Ram who was inspired by his grandfather’s ink drawings He came to Hyderabad after his BFA, worked as an animator and founded Prathap Institute of Painting in Manikonda in 2009.

Working on mythological subjects, the artist creates paintings using oil, acrylic, charcoal, pen, and ink techniques. In an earlier solo exhibition, Shivananda Lahari, his linework paintings portrayed 100 Sanskrit devotional songs by Adi Shankaracharya. having over 100 group shows across the country, his dream was to paint 108 Ganeshas on canvas. “I am happy I could fulfil my dream,” he beams.

A book with the line drawings and stotrams has also been launched.

Sri Heramba - Lines of Universal Symphony, a solo show by Ram Prathap Kalipatnapu is currently on at Eshwaraiah Art Gallery in Madhura Nagar till September 16

