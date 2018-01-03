The spirit of Ghalib

Ghalib was once sitting with his friends when they saw that a donkey came, sniffed a mango which had been lying on the ground and without eating went away. One of his friends retorted, “Gadhe bhi aam nhi khate (even donkeys don’t eat mangoes),” making Ghalib retort in his witty and humorous style that “Sirf gadhe hi aam nahi khate (only donkeys don’t eat mangoes).” This oft-repeated anecdote once again came alive during the celebration of 220th birth anniversary of eminent poet Ghalib at an event organised at Oxford Bookstore recently.

Witty anecdotes

Ghalib’s poetry was recited in the programme along with some anecdotes of Ghalib which were full of wit and humour. Manu Sikander Dhingra, a practitioner of Dastangoi recited the famous couplets penned by the poet. Flaunting his costume, donned in the same way as Ghalib, Dhingra won the hearts of audience.

Ghazals written by the poet were sung by a young artist, Arman Ali Dehlvi who was assisted by Rahul Sharma and Maleeha, who took on the classical musical instruments which provided the soothing ambience.

Ghalib lived most of his life in Delhi and had an eternal and irrevocable connection with the city. He wrote, “What is Dilli? asked my soul. The world is the body and Dilli is its life”. He also witnessed a host of tumultuous events in Delhi which rocked and changed the city forever, including the 1857 revolt.

Describing the city in the aftermath of revolution he wrote, “The city has become a desert... by God, Delhi is no more a city, but a camp, a cantonment... No fort, no city, no bazaars, no watercourses.... Four things kept Delhi alive – the Fort, the daily crowds at the Jama Masjid, the weekly walk to the Yamuna bridge, and the yearly fair of the flower sellers. None of these survives, so how could Delhi survive? Yes, there used to be a city of this name in the land of Hindustan.”

Describing Ghalib as a ‘cultural bridge’ between the medieval and modern period, Danish Iqbal, who directed the programme, said that Ghalib, foremost, was a free thinker who welcomed the new world order and was a harbinger of change and modernity.

Memorable meeting

Reminding a conversation between Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Ghalib,when Khan had asked Ghalib to write the foreword to his translation of Ain-e Akbari, Iqbal said that it was Ghalib who asked Khan to forget about the past and welcome the modern changes brought by the British in India.

“What is the point of celebrating Akbar’s rule at a time when the constitution of the modern world is being written in Calcutta?”, Ghalib had said to Sir Syed.

Embracing the inventions of electricity and steam engine, Ghalib proved his credentials as a modern thinker without being apologetic about his stand in favour of change.