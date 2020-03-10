The sixth edition of I Rise features works of 11 women artists

Travelling is Bengaluru-based artist Kayalvizhi Sethukarasu’s muse. “I sketch en route in my notebook and later develop them into my paintings,” she says. Her painting called Mangrove is inspired by her trip to Pichavaram Mangrove Forest where she went on a boat ride inside a mangrove forest. “I was surrounded by tall roots and all I could hear was the chirping of birds. It is one of the best experiences I had in my life,” she exclaims. She is one of the eleven artists showing their works at I Rise, an exhibition organised by Art Houz.

Artists Bharathi Senthilvelan, Sasikala Sivadas, and Gayathri Devi | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Nature seems the obvious choice of many of the artists. Thick, bold strokes of paint in yellow, blue and black jump out of the painting called Colourful Worlds. It belongs to Sarika Singh who says,“the colours represent the earth. While some places are burning, we have other areas which are very peaceful.” The blue pop in the art of Neeraja Divate from Andhra Pradesh represents rain.

Bharathi Senthilvelan’s work is mostly geometric shapes in vibrant colours.“My experience in animation for over 10 years helps me with the composition and colours,” she says. Her painting shows children carrying pots of water. “I used to do this in my native village in Kumbakonam as a child. I have painted a few buildings in the background to show the contrast between the city and rural life,” she explains.

Conservation is as urgent a theme as Nature. Celin Jacob V’s installation is quite simply called Waste Bin. There are ants made of metal wire moving towards clay leaves arranged in a circle. At its centre is a bowl with fishes, also fashioned out of wire. “The ants represent the humans. The leaves for waste and the bowl with fish stands for the earth. I wanted to show how our earth is chocking with the waste produced by humans,” says the artist from Thiruvananthapuram. Birds in their nests are the muse for Hansa Milan Kumar from Bhopal, while there are abstract images of birds and animals with heads of women, in the art of Vadodara- based Pradnya Gangadhar Khandgonkar.

Four out of the 11 artists participating in the exhibition are from Coimbatore. Sasikala Sivadas is fascinated by realism, she says. “I work with pencil and ink. Most of my drawings are portraits and referenced from interesting photographs that I find online.” She has used the stippling technique for her portrait of Salvador Dali. “Stippling uses dots to form an image. It took me about a month,” she says.The other Coimbatore lady is Gayathri Devi who has adopted the pour-painting technique to create different textures in her work that is all about the strength of women, that shows them in different moods.

A K Shobhana has also painted women. Her fluid style creates an ombre effect on the canvas. A woman draped in a red sari and a fish looking at each other is what one sees in D Ahila’s work. The caption below it explains that the fish stands for the ability of a woman to adapt to her surroundings.