His life under the Big Top

E Ravindran Kodambavu, senior trainer at the Jumbo Circus. Photo: M. Srinath/ THE HINDU

Tiruchi’s G Corner ground, Jumbo Circus on a recent weekday. The drums roll. The audience collectively leans back to see if the flying trapeze artistes will be able to make it from one end of the Big Top to the other with nothing more than a sturdy pair of hands and oodles of daredevilry. There’s a safety net, but still ... and slowly the applause builds up, as the acrobats accomplish their tasks and limber up for more mid-air stunts.

Watching them from below is a man who has seen the same scenes nearly every day of his life in a career that spans 70 years through 18 circus companies.

E Ravindran Kodambavu, is at 83, a professional circus trainer, and like the master juggler he was in his youth, he deftly intersperses history with his own story, until it forms a neat loop of memories.

Ravindran is from the coastal town of Thalassery in Kerala, a place that has had a long relationship with the Indian circus. As early as 1888, martial arts and gymnastics teacher Keeleri Kunhikannan opened the Circus Training Hall in the Thalassery suburb of Chirakkara, the first of its kind in the country.

Many of Kunhikannan’s students later went on to run successful circus companies like Whiteway Circus, Great Rayman Circus, Great Lion Circus, Fairy Circus, Gemini Circus, and the Great Bombay Circus, among others.

In 1939, his student M K Raman created the Keeleri Kunhikannan Teacher Memorial Circus and Gymnastic Training Centre, also in Chirakkara.

Ravindran studied up to Class 8 and then joined the circus school on March 15, 1950. “I learned juggling and flying trapeze formally, from my guru C Ambu, and later joined his Grand Fairy Circus. We visited Tiruchi several times in the 1950s as part of the circus schedule and performed at the ground near the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. I have spent most of my life touring all over India,” he says.

The show goes on The Jumbo Circus was founded by impresario and former trapeze artiste M V Shankaran in 1977, who named it after the newly-introduced Jumbo Jet aeroplane. According to the official website, its first show was held in Dhanapur in Bihar on October 2, 1977.

Today Jumbo Circus is run by Shankaran’s elder son Ajay Shankaran.“We have around 32 trucks to move from place to place throughout the year,” says P A Suresh Babu, the manager of the Tiruchi show. “It takes us at least two months of preparation to secure all the permits to set up the show in a city.”

Muted spectacle

The pared down 21st century version of the circus is a sobering reminder of an old performance art that has been adapting to new audience tastes. Not all have been able to survive: from 300 Indian circus companies in the 1990s, there are a little over 20 left in the new millennium.

Much of the slowdown is attributed by circus owners to the ban on acts featuring wild animals like lions and tigers.

Ravindran worked as a performer from the 1950s to 1970s, and then became a trainer in 1975. His strong foundation in circus arts makes him invaluable for companies that want trained artistes to maintain a repertoire of acts.

“We had a good time until the 1990s,” says Ravindran. “Once the Government banned the use of wild animals, business started suffering.”

The jumbos in Jumbo Circus can be seen only on the hoardings — elephants were banned in 2014. There’s a labour crunch as well — as of 2013, nobody under the age of 18 may be employed in a circus.

The circus was once the subject of Indian films — from Raj Kapoor’s expensive Hindi flop Mera Naam Joker (1970) to the Tamil blockbuster Aboorva Sahodarargal (1989) starring Kamal Haasan as a circus clown (besides two other characters), the life and times of these masters of spectacle were showcased elaborately.

“I was working in the Gemini Circus in 1989 when Kamal Haasan spent around a month with us for shooting his portions as the dwarf Appu in Ernakulam,” says Ravindran. “His role won him many awards and much appreciation. But state honours for real circus artistes like us are not very common.”

An acrobat performing at the Jumbo Circus this week in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Srinath/THE HINDU

Changing times

His most memorable performance was a juggling act in front of President VV Giri at a public function in Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, in 1972. “I have kept the photograph that was taken on that day. It’s like an award for my work,” he says.

How many people has Ravindran trained in all these years? “Oh, too many to count,” he says with a laugh. “Many of my students went on to join circus companies, but quite a few of them also dropped it completely. It’s a tough way to earn a living in India.” His two children too, have opted not to follow him in his footsteps.

Following the restrictions on child artistes, circus companies have now had to import teams from other countries like Nepal, Ethiopia or Russia.

“Finding women willing enough to join the circus is almost impossible now, unless their spouse is also in the same field,” says Ravindran.

The fate of aging circus workers worries him too.

“After such a hard life in the entertainment industry, there is no uniform insurance or pension available to senior artists. Unlike the other art forms, we have no backstage … everything we do is in front of the audience.”