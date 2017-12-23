Miyapur is where it all begins

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the holiday mood has set in and it is ideal to take a break and relax by spending time with family and friends. The chill in the air is also perfect for an outdoor trip. And, the destination is a metro station. In fact, it is at its foothills! The starting point of the newly launched metro rail, Miyapur, is a picnickers delight. The beautifully manicured lawns offer a cosy patch of green where people can sit, relax and soak in the environs.

Beautiful landscaping

On a sunny afternoon, Metro train at Miyapur has a stream of visitors. The beautiful landscaping is around the blue curved pylon in the centre which is inscribed with the inauguration details. Vivek, a volunteer at the station points out to the big groups of people relaxing on the lawns especially on Sundays. “Many visit the nearby Calvary Temple. Before heading back home, they sit on the lawns; since they cannot take eatables into the station, they buy snacks from bandis and eat them here and then come up to the station to board the train,” he shares adding the first-time travellers on the Metro do not want to leave the place soon. “There is a lot of excitement and people take endless selfies. There is a lot of enthusiasm as they walk around the place. The lawns are like an extension of the station and connect the main road and parking area.”

Vijay has been selling sugar candy ever since the Metro was inaugurated. “Sunday ko idhar jagah nahin rahta,” smiles his friend Dheeraj. If the lawns are wet, one can also sit on the concrete colourful benches. As you relax and look around, you can also view the Metro passing by.

Refreshing sight

The flowers in bloom present a refreshing sight. “Ikkada banti, gulaabi, dahlia mariyu chamanti unnayi,” informs Shanti who is watering the lawns. She adds that the lighting in the evenings makes the place looks more beautiful. We spot a family of four enjoying kulfis from the bandis. Raju, a private company employee from Bolarum has come along with his wife and two children. “Today is my weekly off and we wanted to travel in the metro. This place is like a park. Children can play here for some time and enjoy.”

Reports say this area would be further modelled into a garden.