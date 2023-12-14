400 artists from 40 cities in India Art festival

December 14, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

The India Art Festival commences in Bengaluru on December 14. “We call it the India Art Festival, because the word festival means celebration,” says Mumbai-based Rajendra Patil, the man who started the India Art Festival in 2010. Speaking from Palace Grounds amidst setting up for the opening, Rajendra says, “This is a celebration of all kinds of arts. This year, the festival will feature artists from across India with participation from art galleries from almost every state and a few from Singapore as well.”

Twenty-five art galleries and over 400 artists from 40 cities across India will participate, says Rajendra. “The festival is a testament to the thriving art scene in the country, and we have curated a comprehensive exploration of various artistic expressions with paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, and installations.”

Akanksha Art Gallery, Charvi Art Gallery, Shiny Colours Art Gallery, H Art Gallery, SM Art Gallery, Sara Arakkal Gallerie, from Bengaluru, ArtDesh Foundation, Artvista, Beyond the Canvas, Bouquet of Art Gallery, Nitya Artists Center, Studio Pankaj Bawdekar are some of the participating art galleries.

The festival will also feature a film screening, The Eternal Canvas. “It takes the viewer through the 12,000 year history of Indian art. It is a cinematic exploration of our artistic heritage from prehistoric times and cave paintings to the Mughal era and contemporary expressions.”

The show in Bengaluru is India Arts Festival’s 26th show. It is organised every year by the Indian Contemporary Art Journal (IAF), this is Bengaluru’s third edition, and art patrons can look forward to over 3,500 pieces of artworks.

There will also be an artists’ pavilion, which will feature individual booths by independent artists that will allow for a dialogue between viewers and the artist. “The aim is to provide something more than the art. We also have audios and visuals for a cinematic experience.”

Eminent artists like Ganapati Agnihotri, Kanthraj N, Chintamani, Ganesh Doddamani will perform with musicians including Manjunath (flute), Subramanya Hegde (sitar), Karthik (mandolin) accompanied by Maruti Prasad (tabla) as part of a fusion show of live music and art demonstration.

“A live art demonstration gives art students an idea of how art actually unfolds, albeit in minutes. This year, we look forward to some more footfalls from serious art students, architects, artists, writers and anyone who loves art. We also look at it as a trade fair.”

Besides all these there will also be live music featuring artistes from Bengaluru like Manjunath (flute), Karthik (mandolin) and Subramanya Hegde (sitar).

The venue for India Art festival will be the Kings Court, Palace Ground, between 11 am and 8pm everyday. Tickets, priced at ₹299, are available on BookMyShow and the venue.