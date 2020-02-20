The illusion of revenge

Tapping into the energy and enthusiasm of amateur actors, noted director Lokesh Jain put on board a well-enacted Hindustani play “Saraab-E-Electra” (Electra’s Mirage), last week. Drawing actors from Anukriti, the Hindi dramatics society of Miranda House, the production was in association with Indo-Hellenic Friendship League, Embassy of Greece in memory of Aphrodite Krishnamurti.

Penned by Jain, the play, staged at the college auditorium, is based on the Greek classics, “Electra” by Sophocles and “Iphigenia In Aulis” by Euripides. The story revolves around Electra, who is adamant on avenging the murder of her father King Agamemnon by her mother, Queen Clytemnestra and the queen’s lover Aegisthus. Going beyond the obvious, the multi-layered play deals with themes like nationalism, patriotism, faith, the status of women, among others.

Complex character

Lokesh Jain

Jain says, “I read extensively about Electra before writing and found that behind her complex character there are several backstories and reasons. These included bad childhood memories and severely strained relationships with her mother, making her behave and act the way she did, including wishing her mother’s death and suffer from chronic depression. Just to focus on Electra, without delineating these stories and reasons, wouldn’t do justice to the character. So, I drew substantially from the two timeless Greek classics.”

What makes the play compelling is its contemporary nature. The dialogues and singing by the chorus of nine girls, dressed in uniform cloaks and hoods, and at times holding bamboo sticks, made it relatable. “Chorus was traditionally used in ancient Greek plays, especially tragedies. In the original plays, their role was minimal but I took the liberty of enhancing it considerably to bring in subaltern and common people’s voices to highlight issues like nationalism, dissent and justice, being faced globally, including India.”

Jain presents both sides of the coin by dividing the chorus into two groups, thereby allowing the expression of pros and cons of every issue. While one stresses on implicit belief in Gods, another asks as to why questioning is forbidden, when the Almighty gave us brains. “The aim of theatre is to bring issues to the fore and make viewers think. The chorus precisely does this,” points out Jain.

Electra and the mirage

Jain’s well-etched Electra provides a deep insight into her personality. “She personifies the duality of human nature, with both good and bad, cruel and humane, co-existing in us. Even though she loves her father and seeks revenge, when her mother dies, the initial joy gives way to sadness, as she says, ‘I hated you and I loved you too’. She represents the mental and emotional conflict in us,” avers Jain. Anveshika Sahi portrayed Electra well through her facial and eye movements. “I tried to understand Electra’s personality, identifying myself with her when on stage,” she says.

Adopting a novel idea, Jain has included Electra’s mirage in the play, enacted by Vani Yadav. “The mirage represents Electra’s inner conflict, the tussle between her hatred and love for Clytemnestra. Further, her desire for revenge is a mirage, because when fulfilled, it doesn’t make her happy,” he explains. Vani, in her deep and appealing voice, rendered songs written by Jain himself. Trained by Chhavi Jain, the play’s costume designer, and a trained dancer learning classical singing in Patiala gharana, Vani says, “I practised for weeks to get the notes right.”

Describing her songs as a lamentation, Jain says, “It is similar to the Hebrew and Indian traditions of rudali. Besides being cathartic, these songs are required as spoken words aren’t enough to express anguish and pain.”

The highlight of the play is the electrifying interaction between Electra and Clytemnestra (enacted by Anamika Sudhakar). Talking about their chemistry on stage, Anamika says, “We practised our dialogues continuously, and helped each other to make the exchange look authentic.” Clytemnestra, resplendent in red cloak and gown, looked every inch a queen, and the contradiction between her and Electra, in simple attire, is stark. So were their arguments and reasons. When accused of killing Agamemnon, Clytemnestra tells Electra that he was cruel and had killed her first husband Tantalus, sacrificed their first daughter, Iphigenia to Artemis, for power and popularity. “I added some new elements in this exchange. Like the status of women when Clytemnestra says while a married man’s multiple relationships are excused by society, it is not so for a woman. Likewise, by bringing in reference to Helen of Troy (who is Clytemnestra’s sister) in their exchange, I brought up the issue of extra-marital affair,” observes Jain.

Inventive approach

Marking the production with creativity, Jain has introduced refreshing aspects to the play. The entry of the processions of Clytemnestra and Iphigenia from the audience section created a buzz. Similarly, the appearance of images of Greek Gods like Apollo, Zeus, etc on the stage background, too was a nice touch. “The idea of the procession through the audience was to create the ambiance of it passing through public,” comments Jain. The banging of bamboo sticks by the chorus on the stage too had a telling effect along with the accompanying music, though at times its din drowned the dialogues.

Chhavi Jain’s costumes lent an authentic touch to the proceedings while Himanshu Joshi’s stage lighting enhanced the viewing experience of the play, which is definitely worth being put on board again.