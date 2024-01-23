Daily Quiz | On Salvador Dali
Dali never got his diploma from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando in Madrid for what controversial reason?
Answer : For declaring he was ‘ I am more intelligent than the professors and therefore refuse to be examined by them’
Which of Dali’s celebrated works, completed in 1931, is set on the seashore of northernmost Catalonia at Cape Creus, with Mount Pani casting a shadow upon the beach, and has watches looking like melted cheese?
Answer : ‘The Persistence of Memory’ (La persistencia de la memoria)
Which fellow Spaniard, an artistic legend in his own right, is said to have given Dali a loan of $500 needed to make his first trip to New York in 1934?
Dali is remembered by Alfred Hitchcock fans for his work on a dream sequence in which of the British filmmaker’s works?
Name his Russian spouse, 10 years his senior, who was also his muse
One of the bigger paintings by Dali has the Venus De Milo, a Dalmatian, and a swarm of flies. Name this work that measures 157 × 118 inches.
Answer : ‘The Hallucinogenic Toreador’
For which iconic Indian brand did Dali design limited-edition ashtrays and was gifted an elephant calf as a remuneration?
