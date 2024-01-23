Daily Quiz | On Salvador Dali

1 / 7 | Dali never got his diploma from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando in Madrid for what controversial reason? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : For declaring he was ‘ I am more intelligent than the professors and therefore refuse to be examined by them’ SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which of Dali’s celebrated works, completed in 1931, is set on the seashore of northernmost Catalonia at Cape Creus, with Mount Pani casting a shadow upon the beach, and has watches looking like melted cheese? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘The Persistence of Memory’ (La persistencia de la memoria) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Which fellow Spaniard, an artistic legend in his own right, is said to have given Dali a loan of $500 needed to make his first trip to New York in 1934? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pablo Picasso SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Dali is remembered by Alfred Hitchcock fans for his work on a dream sequence in which of the British filmmaker’s works? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Spellbound’ (1946) SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Name his Russian spouse, 10 years his senior, who was also his muse DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gala SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | One of the bigger paintings by Dali has the Venus De Milo, a Dalmatian, and a swarm of flies. Name this work that measures 157 × 118 inches. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘The Hallucinogenic Toreador’ SHOW ANSWER