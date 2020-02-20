The chisel meets the needle - through Kantha

Children playing

Meera Mukherjee’s romance with Kantha took the textile art to a different level

Kantha, the thrifty craft of women to recycle old saris into light quilts has had an extraordinary journey with the involvement of some of the most famous names in history, including Rabindranath Tagore and his family. The work of the late Meera Mukherjee — gifted sculptor, writer, painter — is relevant in this context. It is unbelievable, humbling that an artiste of her stature would work with village women to create such fine Kantha wall panels which could rival paintings.

Kolkata born Meera Mukherjee (1923-1998), led an unconventional life, studying in Kolkata and New Delhi. She then went on to study at Munich, where she learnt and worked under some of the best artistes of the world. It was here that Toni Stadler encouraged her transition from painter to sculptor. This eventually helped her create a paradigm of modernistic works using traditional Indian crafting techniques. This includes bell metal craftsmen from Bengal, Bastar and the South and potters from South India. Her book, In search of Viswakarma, can be called a culmination of her research and studies of traditional Indian arts and crafts.

Dolly Narang of The Village Gallery, says, “Each year, I would visit Kolkata and meet her. On one such visit in 1995, she showed me a collection of 21 Kanthas made by young village women at Elaichigram where Meera di would go to cast her sculptures. The Kanthas were all single layered and made purely for decorative purpose and to help to generate an income for these women. They were not for functional use as in the case of the traditional Kanthas. When I acquired them for my gallery, she gave titles for each, which makes viewing them meaningful and interesting and the names of the women who made them as well.”

Helping women

There are different theories as to when and how the initiation began. Siddhartha Tagore, founder of MATI says, “In all probability, I think she initiated the village children in Bastar and Elaichi village in early 1980s.” Adip Dutta, who has contributed to the book, Meera Mukherjee – Purity of Vision by Dr. Geeti Sen (published by Mapin in association with Akar Prakar, Emami Art) says, “I knew her closely since the mid- 1980s till her death in 1998. She was passionate about Kantha, which she knew would eventually generate income for the women. She would commission the piece, pay the women and then sell the works. The money earned was also given to the women. There were at one point of time 10 to 12 women who did this. They formed a cooperative with a bank account et al. The money funded the education of the younger girls among the others in the group. The daughter of one of the women lost her eyesight and this money was used for her rehabilitation. Meera had a cult status amongst the women who acknowledged her good intentions.”

Since she was associated with the women doing Kantha for nearly two decades, the obvious assumption is that there must be a large body of work. Tagore says, “She made over 800 to 1,000 pieces. I had also seen a couple from Bastar district in art historian Late Nikhil Sarkar's house in Kolkata. I am also aware that Abhishek Poddar in Bangalore has a few of these.”

Sizable collection

Dutta says: “This was started way back in the mid-1970s. The Kantha works were created for a long time and there exists a sizable body of work. Supriya Banerjee, founder Gallerie 88, Kolkata, has one of the finest collections I have seen. The Japanese Foundation, I am told, has a good collection as also several private individuals.”

Meera worked lifelong with children, encouraged their creativity and wrote books for them. “This development in community-based art started with encouraging children at Elaichi and Nolgarhat village to draw and paint, an outlet for their emotions and creativity. It spread to the women, who came to do her domestic work. Their knowledge of Kantha was honed and perfected to create these fascinating needlework paintings. Later some of these pieces were made into carpets by Abu Taher, a carpet weaver from North Bengal,” says Dutta.

“It is interesting to see the influence of her sculptures. Tree is a motif, which appears frequently in her sculptures and is seen in the Kanthas,” supplies Narang. “It is interesting to see the textures of tree trunks made with a variety of stitches and well-coordinated colours. Children at play are delightfully portrayed in most Kanthas in this collection. The fabric and threads were provided by Meeradi,” he adds.

What stands out is that each of the piece is different. The village scenes include the one depicting the process of palm juice collection and a circus scene, besides the rich flora. Several of these find expression in Meera’s work as well. Perhaps, she drew some of the Kantha pieces herself.