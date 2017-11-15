The air space conundrum

If we really were to think about it, everything we inhabit, everywhere we move from, to and within, is space. From your office to your home, to your bedroom, to the tiny corner where you sit down to read, to the beach, to the street, everything is a space within itself. Each comes with its own characteristics that would be easy to recall, were you asked to describe each in detail. Having said that, how often do we find ourselves actually doing that? Articulating what each space is like, what goes on it there, how do we place ourselves in relation to it, who are we to the space and vice versa. Perhaps, it is at this point that we realise, that most often than not, space is nothing but a background to larger, more important events happening within it.

It is in a reversed perspective to this fact, that artist/filmmaker Shambhavi Kaul approaches the space that is an airplane. Silver Bird, a sort of metonym for the airplane owing to its traits, in Kaul’s second show at Jhaveri Contemporary looks at space in itself and not just as mere background. Here, just like in her earlier work done on the movie-theatre space, she returns her focused gaze onto a specific space – that of the airplane. What interests her primarily about these two, is also what links them together in the first place - the “constructedness of space”, as also their ability for containment of crowds of people and things within them. The latter, though now a lot more dispersive, thanks to multiple screens like televisions, laptops, phones and the like, is still relevant because as Kaul explains, “…the dispersion is a different kind of dispersion because we’re actually not on Earth…we’re suspended, so there’s a different kind of sense of being unlocated, but people are still held together in this contained space (the airplane).” And also, “Everybody’s watching movies…!”, she chuckles.

Play of elements

Kaul adds in darkness, fear and terror, owing to multiple shootings in movie theatres across USA, where she currently resides and works. It is as she describes it, the “confluence” of these elements that led her to exploring the airplane as a space where all of these above mentioned factors can play out. The show, which consists of four individual parts, one 15 minute long single-channel film, a set of photographs, a 40-page booklet and a two channel video installation, breaks down the aircraft in its interior and exterior structures to really look at the experience of flying or being inside the craft, to our relation or perception of it. A decommissioned airplane becomes the lead character of Kaul’s documentary-photographic and fiction-video narrative. Unlike most plane junkyards in the US which are usually located out West in drier climates, Kaul’s chosen airplane falls in Southern Carolina on the East coast. This helps the craft to retain all its rusty textures caused due to humidity.

Printed directly on aluminium, the seven photo prints are aptly titled Wing, Nose, Tail and Silver Bird 1-4. You cannot deny a certain thrill that runs through your spine as you see the images up-close and personal. The dull, diffused light glinting off the surface of the print and moving alongside your line of vision, is peculiar to only that of an aircraft’s body, as seen from the outside. Capable of transporting you to the last time you caught a flight and intently watched planes gliding around the tarmac, the prints are also created to match the doors and windows of aircrafts, in both shape and size.

Passing time

In a similarly experimental vein, Kaul turns to ‘In-flight’, the booklet that viewers can freely leaf through. Compiled from snippets of both phrases, words, images gathered from various in-flight magazines that Kaul came across over the course of her research, the booklets are lined up against a wall, reminiscent of the way one would find them placed within seat pockets inside airplanes. A comment on the aesthetic of design and structure of the interior space, the booklet is also Kaul’s way of bringing up the absurdity and randomness that content in in-flight magazines can comprise of. The act of reading an in-flight magazine is a way of passing time or a distraction as opposed to a passionate, dedicated reading of a book or news story. The temporality or vagueness of it floats away unregistered to the self as part of the experience of flying.

Taking flight: In the single channel film ‘Hijacked’ (stills above), humans taking centre stage but the background is erased completely; (below) Silver Bird (Nose)

As a filmmaker, who enjoys the process of editing, the booklet proves to be an interesting proposition for Kaul where two disconnected bits – word and image, come together to form completely new meanings. Laden with irony, intrigue and humour in equal parts, Kaul’s work is like a multi-layered cake that seems familiar but can be quite a mouthful. The single channel film, titled ‘Hijacked’, is Kaul’s first shot at working with human actors. She usually avoids putting people in the lead roles to break away from the “anthropocentric” approach that conventional cinema media is known for. Her past work features instead, animals, objects and everything in the backdrop of a frame to negate the “the absence of agency” that these subjects are often identified with. Kaul questions the notion of why the power of emoting, the medium of narration, the punctum of a story has to almost always be human? With Hijacked she turns this around to a blank, quite literally. While we see humans taking centre stage à la tradition, she erases the background completely. We see passengers within the aircraft space, expressing a range of emotions and indulging in a bunch of activity peculiar again to the generic experience of flying. Fear, boredom, intimacy all flit across the faces, some seen, some hidden against the de-contextualised, pitch blackness of the background. Alienating these subjects from a backdrop/context is Kaul’s effort to force the viewer to focus on the activity for what they are. The dramatic lighting, the robotic, choreographed exercises all give the film a theatrical effect. With shots of the gold and platinum cards and the “dead-looking orchid”, Kaul brings back her humour and irony playing on the commercial facets, “mired in the business of airplanes”, where upgrades and luxury are sold as dreams whose reality is less than underwhelming. The soundscape acts as an important element in creating that de-centred sonic space experience, which has traces of a nightmare or as Kaul claims of “horror”.

Bursting the bubble

Her video installation, ‘Safe travels’ also extends this idea of selling the dream with a static image of a tropical island seen through the billowing curtains of an airplane window. Like in Alain de Botton’s ‘The Art of Travel’ – a collection of essays that disregards this glorified adventure of travelling, where the destination is upheld like a precious pearl in the eyes of the traveller. Narrating travel experiences of celebrated authors, writers and artists, Botton lays bare the troubles, frivolities, struggles and mishaps involved in the activity instead. As you gaze at ‘Safe travels’, at once enticed by the green of the other side, Kaul gently flaps the tacky looking blue curtains in, as a reality check, to burst the bubble that flying is sold to be. On another plane, one could brood about the fact that the gallery is also a constructed space, temporal in its containment of every new show and perhaps a host to the varied emotions that its audiences are likely to express.

Silver Bird is ongoing at Jhaveri Contemporary, until November 25.