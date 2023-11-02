ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana’s Cheriyal art takes a functional route to spread Deepavali cheer

November 02, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The range includes tealight holders on music CDs and coasters painted with Cheriyal art

Neeraja Murthy
Tealight holder on a old music CD that is painted with Cheriyal art | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With around 10 days to go for Deepavali, the excitement to celebrate the festival is slowly building up in Hyderabad. At Cheriyal artist Saikiran Dhanalakota’s house in Gajularamaram, the festive cheer is set to spread with a bag consisting of old CDs and wood packaging material.

Wooden coasters painted with Cheriyal art | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“We ushered in Deepavali in September itself,” Saikiran says with a smile. At the forefront of giving a contemporary spin to traditional folk arts, he has tied up with Hyderabad-based Club Artizan, a sustainable platform for artisans to sell their products across the country.

Artist D Saikiran (left) with his father and Cheriyal artist D Nageshwar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

His two Cheriyal functional art pieces for Deepavali include tealight candle holders on music CDs, and hand painted wooden coasters.

Wooden coasters painted with Cheriyal art | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Old dusty CDs have been recycled to create colourful decor items in an effort to reinvent traditional art for the younger generation. Club Artizen had held a collection drive to recycle old CDs, informs Saikiran who developed a process to work with the surface of the CD, so that he could directly paint on it. “Instead of limiting Cheriyal art to paintings , we wanted to create something different, utilitarian and artistic.”

Tealight candle holder on a old music CD that is painted with Cheriyal art | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The music CDs were inspired by his own collection of wall plates with Cheriyal art. The process begins by rubbing a sandpaper vigorously on CD’s labelled surface, “making the surface rough.” The artist then applies a white primer and creates Cheriyal art on it, in natural colours of yellow, orange and green followed by a coat of clear varnish on the artwork. “A tealight candle stand is fixed on its index hole to give an aesthetic appeal. The piece can be reused as a candlestand even after Deepavali.”

Wooden coasters painted with Cheriyal art | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nature, trees, a house and a girl’s hands spread out (as if to hold diyas) are some of the artworks on these CDs that Club Artizan gives as part of its Deepavali gift hamper. A team of three artists, including two women, can create around 40 colourful CD artworks in one day, informs Saikiran.

Coasters with a vibrant red background depicting a girl playing guitar and celebratory scenes are created on discarded wood packaging material.

While a set of two tealight holders with CDs cost ₹300, a set of four coasters is priced at ₹500. Orders for these products can be placed through the artist’s social media pages or on Club Artizanwebsite. https://clubartizen.com

