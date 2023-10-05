Telangana Art Fest, a sparkling showcase of arts and music in Hyderabad

October 05, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Hyderabad celebrates multiple facets of art as the Telangana Art Fest beckons art and music enthusiasts. To be held on the Jalavihar lawns at Necklace Road from October 6 to 8, the three-day festival blends art kiosks and music performances even as it promises to be a platform that connect artists, art lovers and buyers. Unlike galleries with niche shows or art events in star hotels, Telangana Art Fest attempts to make art accessible to common people, educate them and thereby build an art market.

Different works

Conceived by Spandana Vasireddy of Giggle Mug events, the festival will have around 30 artists setting up stalls to showcase more than 20 works in every stall— from 1x1 feet to 4x4 feet. “Visitors can choose from artworks with different themes and styles,” says Spandana, a self-taught artist.

The inspiration for the event came from her interactions with the artist community. Her tryst with art began in 2018 when the family shifted from Himayathnagar to Manikonda. Seeing her bored and lonely in a new place, her children bought her a painting kit. Naturally drawn to painting, she created few acrylic works and later displayed them in group shows in at the State Art Gallery and Salar Jung museum. However it was her interactions with many young and upcoming artists that made her empathise with their problems. “Unlike established artists of Hyderabad, there is a section of talented artists who do good work but do not have resources or communication skills to promote their work. With declining art sales and works remaining unsold, they are unable to even support their families,” says Spandana, who hopes to fill the vacuum by building an art market.

Her goal is to target builders, architects and interior designers associated with real estate projects as well as people wanting to invest in art when revamping their homes or office space ahead of the festive season. Spandana recalls being tense for a week at not getting a dew drop right on the canvas. “I understand the hard work and frustration that artists experience till they get the painting right; when the work doesn’t sell, it is very disheartening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also has music performances to pull in crowds. On October 6, a tribute to (late) singer SP Balasubrahmanyam features talents from Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants. On October 7, singers aged between 18 and 30 will participate in a competition (winners get to make a music album); an open mic event where participants play various musical instruments is scheduled on October 8.

While artists can set up kiosks on lease for ₹10,000, participation is free for musicians.

Telangana Art Fest at Jalavihar, Necklace Road is from October 6 to 8 ; 10.30 am to 7.30 pm; Entry fee: ₹100

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.