Is tea painting wasteful? Find out at this workshop in Hyderabad

It started with an accident — no, not that kind of accident. Ayushi Agarwal was having a cup of tea with a friend when the cuppa got knocked over and the tea dripped all over the table. The brown pigments, intense in some places and lighter in others, offered a light bulb moment for the art enthusiast. Why not paint with tea?

An example of tea painting, done at an Art Affection workshop

An upcoming workshop at Tea Villa Cafe held by Ayushi’s company Art Affection will be taking place on Saturday afternoon. Last October, Ayushi held a tea painting workshop at Chai Paani. Ayushi Agarwal is a 23-year-old finance graduate who is also a visiting faculty member at St Francis College for Women. However, she has long been nurturing her love for art and travel. “When I travelled to Assam, Darjeeling and Munnar, I visited tea fields and farms there.”

Tea painting, speaking of, is hardly novel; it has been around for centuries, in fact. Painters would use specific teas for certain hues. Rooibos was used for the red pigment, smoky black tea can bring up some orange hues, berry teas present blues and fruit teas can help with splashes of purples. Aysuhi agrees, adding that the workshop planned will be mainly with green macha tea from the folks at Tea Villa Cafe. “Of course, if someone wants to add more colour range, they can go ahead and I can guide them! Plus, it’s a non-toxic experience.”

Other mediums There are other workshops offered by Art Affection, too: resin art, which go viral online for its satisfying look and feel, is one of Ayushi’s favourites. “Resin is becoming really popular, but I like to make sure my workshops cover not just how to use resin but what materials go well with resin flow. I also really want to do coffee painting workshops. I’ve been looking for a space to hold a workshop so we’ll see!” She also hosts sessions around fluid art, zentangle and oil painting.

Does tea not go to waste for this? “Actually,” Ayushi responds, “the amount of tea used for this is small and a single tea bag can last for a long time or can be shared among many people. Plus, on a cost level, teas are not as expensive as acrylics or watercolours. The only real cost comes in the form of brushes and maybe paper.”

Because tea painting requires a fair bit of water, Ayushi says this technique requires paper of at least 300 gsm. “Over time, tea tends to steep and stain, so a thicker paper with more hold is required to maintain the colour intensities.” More experienced artists have used the actual tea bags as canvases, making sure nothing goes to waste. Tea paints can be derived from tea with has been oversteeped or even left in storage beyond its expiry date.

The setting of the tea cafe along with the workshop is pretty immersive and Ayushi is excited about the collaboration with the venue.

The tea painting workshop with Ayushi will take place at Tea Villa Cafe in Jubilee Hills from 12 pm till 3 pm. Tickets are available through Art Affection’s Facebook page at ₹800 per person (inclusive of material, tea and snacks). 88860 63422 for more information.