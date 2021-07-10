Sunday Quiz: on precious stones

1. These two gemstones are essentially the same, with the colour varying due to different minerals as trace impurities. They are both types of corundum, but there is one name for red ones and another one for those of any other colour. The red colour comes from the presence of chromium, and this gem’s name comes from the Latin word for ‘red’. There is a theory that the other gem’s name comes from the Sanskrit for ‘Sacred to Saturn’. What are these two gemstones?